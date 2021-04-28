Burnley preparing to make summer transfer move for Stoke City player

Burnley are set to rekindle their interest in Stoke City teenager Nathan Collins after having bids rejected for the defender in January, per Football Insider.

The 19-year-old made sporadic first-team appearances in the 2019/20 season for the Potters, but Collins’ full breakthrough came this season, playing 22 times under Michael O’Neill in the Championship and has proved himself to be equally adept at centre-back and right-back.

Performances in the first half of the campaign led to Premier League interest in January, with Burnley having an initial £4.5 million bid turned down for Collins according to the Burnley Express.

Sean Dyche’s side followed that up with a £7.5 million bid late in the window, per Alan Nixon of The Sun, but yet again the Clarets were sent packing with a firm rejection.

Not one to give up that easily though, it looks like the Lancashire club will be coming back in for Collins this summer, with Football Insider reporting that a £9 million offer is being ‘readied’.

Stoke are in a strong position with Collins as his contract does not expire until 2024, but if the player’s head is turned it may force the club’s hand, and with it being reported back in January that they wanted at least £10 million for Collins, the offers are creeping closer to the initial valuation.

Collins though hasn’t played any football since mid-February after suffering a fractured foot and if Burnley keep upping their offers then he may have played his last game in the red and white of Stoke City.

The Verdict

With the uncertainty surrounding James Tarkowski’s future at Turf Moor, Collins would be a smart signing should the Clarets offer enough.

Collins may not be ready to be chucked into regular Premier League football straight away, however he is an Ireland international already and has an experienced head on young shoulders.

He also provides good versatility at right-back too and right now there’s no guessing where his development will stop, so it would be no surprise if Burnley are very persistent and aggressive in their approach for him this summer.