Burnley preparing multi-million pound bid for Nottingham Forest ace

Burnley are preparing an offer in the region of £10million for Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall, according to The Sun.

Worrall was a standout performer for Forest this term, winning the club’s Player of the Season award in a campaign which culminated in a 17th place finish.

The 24-year-old made 31 appearances in the Championship, struggling with an ankle injury and then a rib injury throughout the campaign.

The defender, though, is attracting interest from the Premier League heading into next season. Norwich and West Ham are said to have made enquiries, but Burnley are now believed to be readying a bid.

According to The Sun, Sean Dyche is preparing to launch a £10million bid for Worrall, as they prepare to use the funds raised following the sale of Ben Gibson to Norwich.

The Sun also claim that Worrall is keen on a move to the Premier League, and Forest may be tempted to sell if the right offer arrives.

The Clarets are in the market for a new centre-half this summer, with Stoke City’s Nathan Collins and Liverpool’s Nat Phillips also said to be of interest.

The Verdict

I’m not sure £10million is enough to lure Worrall away from the City Ground this summer.

Of course, Forest may need to raise funds by cashing in on one of their key players as finances are likely to be tight, but they can hold out for more I think.

Worrall signed a long-term deal last season and is their most important player, so it would be risky to cash in heading into next season.