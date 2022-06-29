Burnley plotting transfer swoop for 25-y/o international player

Burnley are interested in signing Standard Liege midfielder Samuel Bastien in a deal worth around £700,000.

The 25-year-old, who has won four caps for DR Congo, has spent the past four years in the Belgian top-flight with Liege and he has generally impressed, which includes playing regularly last season.

However, he could be on the move, with media outlet DH claiming that Vincent Kompany wants to bring Bastien to Turf Moor.

They state a fee in the region of £700,000 could be enough to get a deal done and they crucially add that the player is open to making the move to England if an agreement is reached.

Kompany has already made it clear that he will use his knowledge of Belgian football to improve his Burnley squad, with the same report indicating that the Clarets are also keen on Bastien’s Liege teammate Jackson Muleka, who is a striker.

The Burnley chief will be keen to strengthen various areas of the squad after inheriting a group low on numbers following his appointment.

The verdict

You have to trust Kompany’s judgement here because he knows all about the Belgian top division and he would’ve come across Bastien over the years when he was in charge of Anderlecht.

So, if he feels he can add quality to the Burnley team then the board should back him and at £700,000 it’s not a massive fee at all.

It’s an exciting time to be a Clarets fan and it will be interesting to see who they bring in over the coming weeks.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.