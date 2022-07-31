Burnley plotting transfer swoop for 17-cap international winger

Stuttgart forward Darko Churlinov is on the radar of Championship newcomers Burnley, according to German publication Stuttgarter Nachtringen.

The Clarets kicked off the new campaign under Vincent Kompany with a 1-0 victory away at Huddersfield Town – in a game that was more dominant than the scoreline suggested.

Despite lining up in pre-season in a winger-less 4-2-2-2 formation, the ex-Belgium international defender opted to use two wide players in a 4-3-3 against the Terriers, with Josh Brownhill and Dara Costelloe occupying those spots.

Kompany is not blessed with natural options on the wing, but he has set his sights on 22-year-old Churlinov, who has amassed 17 caps for North Macedonia.

He spent last season on loan at Schalke in the second tier of German football, scoring twice and notching six assists in 22 league outings.

And Churlinov is already off the mark for Stuttgart this season, scoring the only goal on Friday night as his side defeated Dynamo Dresden in the DFB-Pokal.

The report that has linked Churlinov to Turf Moor believes that it would take a significant offer for Stuttgart to part company with the winger, but a bid is ready to be submitted by the Lancashire outfit.

The Verdict

If Burnley and Vincent Kompany are to stick with the 4-3-3 that they started the Championship season with, then wingers are going to be needed.

Scott Twine of course can play on the left and the club are still believed to want Callum O’Hare from Coventry City, who can also play out wide.

Churlinov though is not only a natural winger, but can also cover other forward positions, so if Burnley can negotiate the right price then he could be a good signing.

He has only played 15 times at the top level of German football, but he has international experience and is clearly on the upward trajectory, so it’s a move worth pursuing for the Clarets.