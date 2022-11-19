Burnley plotting multi-million pound transfer swoop for Championship rival in January window

Burnley retain an interest in Coventry City’s Callum O’Hare and will look to sign the attacking midfielder in the January window.

It’s no secret that the Clarets had hoped to bring the 24-year-old during the summer but an injury meant talks stopped as O’Hare worked on getting back to full fitness.

However, Football Insider have revealed that Vincent Kompany is still keen on the former Aston Villa man and they state a fresh offer will be made to the Sky Blues in the New Year.

The report claims Coventry wanted around £5m for O’Hare in the previous window, but Burnley are hopeful of getting the player for lower than that as he is about to enter the final 18 months of his contract.

It’s unclear whether the takeover situation involving the Midlands outfit will change things though, whilst Mark Robins won’t want to lose such an influential figure as his side push for the play-offs.

O’Hare has played the last seven games for Coventry after missing the first part of the season because of a hamstring issue.

The verdict

Whilst O’Hare has yet to fully get firing again this season, there’s no denying that he is a quality player and he would be a brilliant addition for Burnley.

His technical ability and the way he beats players means he would be ideal for the attacking approach that Kompany plays with.

Coventry would be reluctant to lose such a key man mid-season but the contract situation does put them in an awkward position so it will be interesting to see how this plays out in January.

