Highlights Burnley are targeting Hull City centre back Jacob Greaves as they look to strengthen their squad for the Championship season.

The Tigers may struggle to keep hold of the 23-year-old defender, with interest from other Premier League clubs noted.

Greaves, a reliable Championship performer, could be a smart signing for Burnley's promotion ambitions.

Burnley are keen to sign Hull City centre back Jacob Greaves in the summer transfer window.

That's according to a report from TalkSport, who say that the Tigers could struggle to keep hold of the 23-year-old in the next few months.

A disappointing 2023/24 campaign saw Burnley suffer relegation from the Premier League to the Championship after just a single season in the top-flight of English football.

As a result, they will now be looking for something of a reset in the transfer market this summer, as they prepare for their return to the second-tier.

Now it seems as though one potential target for the Clarets this summer has been identified already.

Burnley plotting Hull City raid

With Burnley and Hull City both set to compete in the Championship next season, it seems as though the Turf Moor club are plotting to sign a player from their new rivals.

As per this latest update, the Clarets are ready to make a move to try and complete the signing of Greaves this summer.

It is therefore suggested that the Tigers may face a battle to retain the services of the 23-year-old, although that may not guarantee that Burnley are the ones to secure his signature.

Premier League duo Everton and West Ham are also said to have Greaves on their radar with the market about to open.

Having come through the club's academy ranks, Greaves has made 177 senior appearances in all competitions for the Tigers, scoring six goals and providing eight assists in that time.

As things stand, there are still two years remaining on the centre back's contract with Hull City, securing his future at the MKM Stadium until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Consequently, it is understood that the Tigers rate the 23-year-old at £15million, meaning he is unlikely to come cheaply for any clubs interested in his services.

Burnley of course, are still searching for a new manager following the departure of Vincent Kompany to Bayern Munich last week.

For their part, Hull finished this season seventh in the Championship table, just three points adrift of the play-off places.

That was not enough to keep manager Liam Rosenior in a job, with former Stuttgart and Hamburg manager Tim Walter set to take over at The MKM Stadium for next season.

Jacob Greaves would be a good signing for Burnley

It does feel as though the signing of Greaves would be a very good piece of business for Burnley to get done this summer.

The centre back has been one of Hull's most reliable and highest rated performers in the Championship in the past few seasons.

As a result, there would be no doubt he could do a job for Burnley if he made the move to Turf Moor this summer.

Indeed, the Clarets will have ambitions of an immediate promotion back to the Premier League in the coming campaign.

With that in mind, moving for a defender who is attracting attention from clubs in the top-flight would look like a sensible thing to do.

Not only would it bode well for if they do win promotion, it could also open up the possibility of them making a decent profit by potentially selling him to one of those top level clubs in the future.

Given Greaves is still only 23-years-old, there would be plenty of time to make such an agreement happen, and this would be a statement of intent from Burnley going into next season.

It seems therefore, as though this may well be a deal that could be well worth pursuing over the coming months for those in charge at Turf Moor.