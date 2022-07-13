Burnley plotting another transfer move for Manchester City player

Burnley are interested in signing Manchester City’s Liam Delap, although they will face competition for his signature from Southampton.

The 19-year-old is highly-rated by the Premier League champions but with Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland added to their ranks in the summer, the England youth international is obviously going to find it very hard to get regular football.

Therefore, reporter Fabrizio Romano has revealed that City are willing to allow Delap to go, as he revealed the two clubs competing for the player.

“Manchester City are prepared to let Liam Delap leave in the next weeks. Been told Burnley asked for Delap on loan until end of the season, while Southampton are also interested but for permanent move. Final decision to be made in the next days.”

Whilst Clarets boss Vincent Kompany left City in the summer that Delap joined, he will know all about the youngster as he still has a good relationship with key figures at his former club.

Those contacts have helped Burnley seal moves for Taylor Harwood-Bellis and CJ Egan-Riley from City this summer.

The verdict

You would expect Burnley to be in the market for a number nine and Delap would be an outstanding signing for Kompany if they could get it done.

Whilst he is technically unproven in competitive football, his form for City at U23 level and with the England youth sides show he is a serious talent, which is why Southampton want him as well.

The Saints’ interest makes things difficult for Burnley but Kompany could swing it their way and if they get this deal done it will be a real coup.

