Highlights Burnley are interested in signing 18-year-old Millwall player Romain Esse, who has impressed in his recent appearances in the Championship.

Burnley's focus on signing younger players aligns with their interest in Esse, who they believe has potential and could be developed for profit in the future.

Millwall has secured Esse with a long-term contract, giving them a strong negotiating position and ensuring they don't have to sell unless they choose to.

Burnley are interested in signing Millwall’s Romain Esse, although they will face competition from fellow Premier League sides for the youngster.

Who is Romain Esse?

The 18-year-old, who can play in different attacking positions, has been with the Lions since he was a kid, and he was handed his chance with the first-team last season, where he generally impressed.

So, Esse was always going to play a more prominent role in the current campaign, and that’s exactly what has happened, as he has featured in eight of the ten Championship fixtures.

As well as that, the teenager has scored his first goal for the club, which was a memorable opening day winner at Middlesbrough.

Burnley show interest in Romain Esse

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that Esse is attracting interest, with TEAMtalk revealing that Burnley are keeping tabs on the player ahead of the January window.

Since Vincent Kompany’s appointment there has been a focus on signing younger players, with the idea of developing them, so they can fulfil their potential at Turf Moor, or even be sold on for a big profit down the line.

And, the update states that they feel Esse falls into that category, with the scouts having been impressed with the Millwall man.

Kompany knows all about the Lions, as he came up against them twice in the Championship last season, whilst he pushed to sign the influential Zian Flemming this summer.

However, Millwall managed to stand firm, resisting offers for the Dutchman, who had a brilliant first season in English football last time out.

But, they are not alone in admiring Esse, as the report claims that there is other top-flight interest in the attacker.

Will Millwall sell Romain Esse?

Pleasingly for the Londoners, they agreed terms on a new contract with Esse back in January.

The exact details of the length of the contract weren’t disclosed by the club, but they did describe it as a ‘long-term’ deal, and they also added that it means he will be at The Den for the ‘foreseeable future’.

That will strengthen the negotiation position of Millwall should any interest result in a formal bid for Esse, as they won’t be in a situation where they have to cash in.

What next for Millwall?

This won’t be a major worry for Millwall, and, if anything, it’s a good thing for the academy that they are producing talent that Premier League clubs are monitoring, and it’s about trying to keep doing that in the years to come.

In terms of Esse, they will be relaxed about his situation. Firstly, he is under contract, and the youngster will be enjoying being a part of Gary Rowett’s squad, as he is getting game time.

So, it will be interesting to see what happens in the next few months, and if Esse can have a bigger impact in the team as they look to force their way into the play-off picture.

Millwall are back in action against Hull City at home on Saturday.