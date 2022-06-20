Burnley plotting Anderlecht transfer raid for 26-year-old

New Burnley manager Vincent Kompany is plotting a raid on his former club Anderlecht for Panama international right-back Michael Amir Murillo, according to Belgian publication Voetbal Krant.

Kompany however has competition from teams in Spain for Murillo’s signature, with both Rayo Vallecano and Valencia also interested in a transfer deal.

There is set to be a rebuild at Turf Moor this summer, with several senior players already departing upon the expiry of their contracts and others potentially being cashed in on as they get ready to play in the Championship.

And there could be vacancies to fill at right-back, with Phil Bardsley already gone and Matthew Lowton and Connor Roberts have both been earmarked by The Mirror as players that Kompany could let go to help fund his rebuild.

Murillo looks to be a top target for Kompany, with Voetbal Krant stating that the former Belgium international defender is ‘pulling at his sleeve’ to join him at the Lancashire outfit.

The Panamanian featured 42 times in all competitions for Anderlecht last season, including in the Europa Conference League, scoring three times and notching six assists.

The Verdict

Murillo will not be very well-known on British shores, but he did feature for his national side against England in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Back then he was featuring in the MLS, but he’s since come over to Europe and grown as a player for Anderlecht – the majority of that progress though has come under Kompany.

Therefore, it would make sense if he wants to re-unite with Murillo at Turf Moor, and with his international status and also his regular appearances for Anderlecht last season, gaining a work permit should be no issue.

Interest from Spain though could cause a problem, but until Kompany decides what he wants to do with both Lowton and Roberts then it would be a surprise if a deal for Murillo is done swiftly.