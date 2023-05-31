Burnley are interested in signing PSG’s Fabian Ruiz, with the midfielder thought to be a priority for Vincent Kompany this summer.

Who is Fabian Ruiz?

The Clarets are back in the big time after an outstanding campaign under Kompany, who has transformed the club, bringing an attacking, stylish brand of football that produced results on the pitch.

They won the Championship title with relative ease, and since securing the league, attention has turned to next season and strengthening the squad.

And, according to Foot Mercato, Burnley are considering an audacious move for Ruiz. The 16-cap Spanish international joined PSG last year, and has featured in 27 games as they retained the French title this season.

But, he wasn’t always a starter, so they would be open to a sale, and the report states that the Clarets have made the 27-year-old a ‘priority’ and would be willing to spend around €25m to get the deal done.

However, the update adds that wages could be a problem for the newly-promoted side, as they claim Ruiz is on around £100,000 a week in the French capital. Plus, the player is not thought to be in a rush to leave, having only joined the club 12 months ago.

Riuz has previously played for Real Betis and Napoli, and he is someone who can play in various midfield roles, whether that’s sitting in front of the back four or in a more advanced position, whilst he is known for his technical ability.

Burnley are expected to be active in the coming weeks as they look to back Kompany with the signings he wants.

This would be a real coup for Burnley

There’s no doubt about it, this would be a real statement of intent from Burnley and one of the most eye-catching deals of the window if they could pull it off. Crucially though, Ruiz would be ideal for the way Burnley play under Kompany, and he would obviously be a massive upgrade on what they’ve got.

Of course, fans will recognise that this is still a long shot, but it’s encouraging for them to be linked with players of this calibre, as it indicates the club are ready to be serious in the market ahead of the new season.

So, it’s an exciting time to be a Burnley fan, and it will be interesting to see what XI Kompany puts out for the opening day in August.