Burnley are keen on a move for Troyes forward Mama Balde, according to yesterday's report from L'Equipe.

The 27-year-old currently plies his trade in the top tier of French football - but his side have been relegated and will be plying their trade in Ligue 2 next season.

With this, Balde may want to secure a move elsewhere and ensure he remains in one of Europe's top leagues, having recorded 12 goals and four assists in 34 competitive appearances during the 2022/23 campaign.

These contributions have perhaps earned him the right to seek a move away from his current club, with his versatility as well as his goalscoring record allowing him to put himself in the shop window.

Not only can he operate up front, but he can also ply his trade as a winger and a full-back, although he has spent much of the season in a striker role. That has allowed him to thrive.

More details of Burnley's interest

The player is expected to move to England this summer - and the Clarets seem to be firmly in the race with the 27-year-old reportedly holding talks with former Manchester City captain Kompany recently.

Balde is believed to be one of the Lancashire outfit's priorities this summer and this comes as no surprise considering they need to add more attacking firepower to their squad before the season starts.

They have tried to convince the forward that Turf Moor is the best destination for him on numerous occasions, but it remains to be seen what stance the player takes.

Would Mama Balde be a good signing for Burnley?

His contract doesn't expire until the summer of 2025 so it would be difficult to see him being a cheap option, but he could potentially come in for less than what Nathan Tella would cost.

Following their relegation, Troyes may not be in a strong negotiating position and although similar could be said for Southampton with Tella, the former could be willing to cash in on their key man for less.

The Saints already know Tella can be a game-changer in the Championship and with this in mind, they will surely be doing everything they can to keep hold of him for the entire 2023/24 campaign and potentially beyond.

Balde would be a good signing though as a player who can operate in numerous positions. Tella and Maxwel Cornet were equally versatile and were key players for the Clarets over the past two seasons.

At 27, they may not be able to sell him on for too much in the future but he has certainly proved himself in one of Europe's top leagues and that's why Kompany should certainly be considering a move for him.