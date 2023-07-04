Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell's exit has been likely for weeks amid reported interest from Hull City, Sheffield Wednesday, and Swansea City, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Nixon added that it is doubtful that the Northern Irish international will be a player on the radar of Sheffield United, who were promoted to the Premier League alongside the Clarets last season.

Who is interested in Bailey Peacock-Farrell?

Having played second fiddle to Aro Muric last season and after Burnley's promotion to the Premier League was confirmed, it always seemed likely that Peacock-Farrell could move on this summer.

Wednesday, where he impressed on loan in the 2021/22 campaign, were the first to be linked. Nixon reported in June that the 26-year-old was on the Owls' radar alongside Ipswich Town's Vaclav Hladky as they looked at goalkeeping reinforcements.

They face some competition from Championship rivals, however, with Hull and Swansea also keen to battle it out for Peacock-Farrell ahead of the start of the new season, which is now a month away.

The Tigers have also been linked with Karl Darlow, who is out of favour at Newcastle United, but are reportedly not going for QPR's Seny Dieng.

The good news for the trio of EFL clubs keen is that Nixon has claimed that Peacock-Farrell has been likely to leave Burnley for weeks now.

The 2022/23 Championship title winners are said to have wanted a new keeper in before he was offloaded.

The Clarets are reportedly closing in on Manchester City youngster James Trafford and have already signed Lawrence Vigouroux on a free transfer from Leyton Orient.

According to talkSPORT, the two North West clubs are in advanced talks over a £19 million for Trafford as Vincent Kompany continues to strengthen his squad ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Nixon has also poured cold water on suggestions that Sheffield United could be set to rival Hull, Swansea, and Wednesday for Peacock-Farrell.

When is Bailey Peacock-Farrell out of contract at Burnley?

Peacock-Farrell has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Turf Moor, meaning this window represents their last real chance to be properly compensated for the former Leeds United shot-stopper.

He first joined the Clarets from Leeds in a multi-million-pound deal in the summer of 2019 but has been unable to force his way into the first team regularly - either being sent out on loan or playing second fiddle to another keeper.

With Burnley back in the Premier League and two new signings expected at the position, Peacock-Farrell is set to find himself further down the pecking order next term and a move away from the Lancashire club seems like the best solution for all parties.

The 26-year-old would be a strong signing for the trio of Championship clubs interested. A good shot-stopper that is also capable with the ball at his feet and given his age, can be a long-term solution between the sticks in the second tier.

Given his contract situation, you'd imagine that a deal could be relatively cheap upfront though his salary at Turf Moor is thought to be sizeable for second tier level (£22,500 per week as per Capology).