Burnley player update shared ahead of weekend trip to QPR

Burnley will be without Anass Zaroury as they make the trip to QPR this weekend as the Championship returns.

The influential winger has been a superb signing for the Clarets after joining from Charleroi in the summer, scoring four goals and registering two assists in 13 league games so far.

Such form saw Zaroury called up to the Morocco squad to the World Cup and their shock progress past Spain means the wide man won’t be available for the trip to the capital.

That’s because Morocco will play their quarter-final the day before, with the 22-year-old part of the squad.

Despite their heroics, Zaroury is yet to feature for the north African side in the tournament, although he will be delighted to be part of such a big occasion at his age.

Should Morocco lose their last eight tie, then Zaroury will definitely be back for Burnley’s game against Middlesbrough on December 17, but his involvement would be in doubt if they progress again, as the semi-final is scheduled to be played three days prior.

The verdict

This is obviously not ideal for Burnley as Vincent Kompany would want his best players available for the return to action.

Nevertheless, he will know what a great experience this is for the player and all connected to the club will surely be wishing Zaroury and his nation well as they look to defy the odds once more – and they will hope he gets some minutes before their tournament ends.

As for Sunday, Kompany has a big squad to choose from and he will still feel whatever XI he goes with is capable of getting a result.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.