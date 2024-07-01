Several Premier League teams have registered their interest in Burnley goalkeeper Arijanet Muric.

That is according to the MailOnline, which states that the 25-year-old is expected to leave Turf Moor this summer.

It is expected to be a very busy few months for Burnley, as their relegation from the Premier League means they have players on board who are likely going to attract transfer interest right up until the transfer deadline.

The Lancashire side have yet to appoint a new manager, but it has been claimed that the club is hopeful of appointing Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand as their new boss this week.

Whoever is going to be Vincent Kompany’s replacement is going to be in store for a hectic couple of months, as it now appears as though Muric is the latest player to be linked with an exit.

Aro Muric is expected to leave Burnley amid Premier League interest

Burnley signed Arijanet Muric from Manchester City in the summer of 2022, as the goalkeeper joined the club after Vincent Kompany was named manager.

The Kosovo international was the club’s number one choice in goal in the 2022/23 season, as Burnley sealed promotion back to the Premier League, but last season he lost his regular spot.

Arijanet Muric's stats for Burnley Apps 55 Goals conceded 51 Clean sheets 21 Stats as per Transfermarkt (As it stands on the 1st of July)

It now appears as though his future could lie away from Turf Moor, as according to the MailOnline, he is expected to leave the club this summer.

The report states that Premier League teams have registered their interest in the player, as well as teams from abroad, as Muric is keen to go in as number one wherever he ends up this summer.

Burnley are said to rate Muric very highly, but they are willing to respect his desire to play elsewhere next season, and a move could occur within the next few weeks.

Wolves and Celtic have been credited with Aro Muric interest

It was claimed back in May by journalist Alan Nixon that both Wolverhampton Wanderers and Celtic were interested in signing Arijanet Muric from Burnley.

It was stated that the Clarets are willing to sell one of James Trafford and Muric this summer following relegation from the Premier League.

Nixon claimed that the Lancashire side would be unwilling to sell for anything less than £10 million, but it remains to be seen if that is still the case.

Wolves may be in the market for a new goalkeeper as Gary O’Neill looks to freshen up his squad, while Celtic are in the market for a replacement for Joe Hart.

Related Burnley close in on Denmark manager as Vincent Kompany's replacement Burnley are hoping to make Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand their new head coach.

Burnley should try to keep hold of Aro Muric

It seems to make sense for Burnley to consider the sale of Aro Muric or James Trafford this summer, as both want to play regularly but can’t.

Out of the two goalkeepers, Burnley should be looking to sell Trafford to get as much money as possible, therefore keeping hold of Muric.

The 25-year-old showed how good he can be in the Championship during the 2022/23 season, and he showed at the back end of last season that he was more than good enough in the top flight.

Meanwhile, Trafford has struggled at Burnley since joining, and between the two, because of his age, Trafford may fetch more money for the club than Muric would if they sold him.