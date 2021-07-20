Burnley player sources EFL transfer agreement

Carlisle Untied have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Lukas Jensen on a season-long loan deal from Burnley, as per the club’s website.

The Dane arrived at Turf Moor in September 2019 after impressing on trial, having previously played in the second tier of Danish football for Hellerup IK.

Jensen, 22, spent the second half of last season on loan at Bolton Wanderers, helping Ian Evatt’s side secure promotion to League One without making an appearance for the first team.

Although he is yet to make a senior appearance for Burnley either, Jensen made three appearances for Kordrengir in the Icelandic second division over the summer months as part of a short-term loan.

Carlisle boss Chris Beech has been searching for a goalkeeper following Paul Farman’s departure from Brunton Park.

He said: “It’s no secret that we were in the market for a goalkeeper and the phones have been active with various options over the past few weeks, so it’s pleasing to welcome Lukas to the football club.

“He joins us on-loan from Burnley where he’s held in high regard. They see him as having a real chance in the game, and there were other clubs who were also looking to take him, but both Burnley and Lukas consider us as the right destination for him.

“A huge positive for me is that he has joined up with us having been over in Iceland, playing in their summer league. Burnley cut short that loan so he could come here. He’s done a couple of months where he’s been playing games back-to-back which will be hugely beneficial to us and him.”

The Verdict

Securing a replacement for Paul Farman to compete with Magnus Norman for the number one shirt at Carlisle was surely high on Chris Beech’s summer to-do list, so he will be pleased to get this deal over the line.

Although Jensen is yet to make an appearance in English football, he does appear to be highly rated at Burnley – he was given a contract extension at the end of his loan spell at Bolton – and the opportunity to play in League Two should benefit his development.

