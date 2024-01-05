Highlights West Bromwich Albion's promotion push to the Premier League is being hindered by off-field financial issues.

The January transfer window presents an opportunity for West Brom to bolster their squad and address their attacking area, with a loan move for Manuel Benson from Burnley being a potential solution.

West Brom's injury crisis has left them with a lack of options, making the addition of Benson even more crucial to their promotion aspirations.

West Bromwich Albion will look to maintain a promotion push back to the Premier League at the third attempt.

The Baggies have had their fortunes transformed since the arrival of Carlos Corberan in October last year, with the Spaniard taking the Black Country from the foot of the second tier table to play-off contention last campaign.

Albion continue to fight towards the top end of the division this term under the former Huddersfield Town coach, with the West Brom supporters dreaming of top-flight football once again despite concerning off-field issues.

The West Midlands side find themselves in a precarious financial situation due to a lack of investment from controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai, which meant the club recruited just three players during the summer transfer window after taking out a £20 million loan from MSD Holdings, with additional funds secured from the American-based company in November.

West Brom - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Josh Maja Bordeaux Permanent Jeremy Sarmiento Brighton Loan Pipa Ludogorets Loan

The January transfer window will give Albion a crucial opportunity to bolster the squad, and with a growing list of absentees in the attacking area, a loan move for Burnley’s Manuel Benson could be the replacement needed to maintain West Brom’s promotion push.

Manuel Benson performances for Burnley

After joining the Clarets from Royal Antwerp in the summer of 2022, Benson was a key component in Burnley's promotion back to the Premier League as Championship title winners last season.

The Belgian registered 12 goals and three assists from 33 second tier appearances, terrorizing opposition defenders on the right flank with his dangerous pace and cultured left foot.

This campaign has been a different story for the wideman, who has played just four times under Vincent Kompany in the Premier League, registering 73 minutes in the process.

With such limited game time in Lancashire, rumours have been circulating around the 26-year-old’s future at the beginning of the new year.

Benson has been linked with a move to Championship heavyweights Southampton, but according to recent reports from the Burnley Express, the Clarets will block any move to the Saints during the transfer window after relations were soured during Burnley’s negotiation to sign Nathan Tella on a permanent deal this summer.

The other club rumoured to be in the race for Benson’s signature is Hull City, with the Tigers thought to be in talks with the winger over a loan move and are keen to secure the signing quickly.

Clubs in France and Germany are also said to be keen as Benson weighs up his options.

West Brom injury crisis

The Baggies under Corberan have had nothing short of awful luck when it comes to injuries, with a worrying lack of options moving into 2024.

Matt Phillips suffered a long-term hamstring injury back in December which has ruled him out for a minimum of four months, while Jed Wallace has been the latest casualty to a groin issue picked up in their victory over Leeds United last week.

The inform Grady Diangana has departed the club for international duties as the former West Ham man represents DR Congo in the African Cup of Nations and Jeremy Sarmiento was recalled by Brighton at the beginning of the year, subsequently moving to promotion rivals Ipswich Town for the remainder of the season.

With West Brom desperate for bodies in that area, Benson seems like the most logical move.

The funds freed up by Sarmiento’s departure should allow the club to pursue another move for a minimal fee, and Benson seems to be one of the ideal targets after being made available for a loan switch.

His pedigree in the Championship has been established from last term and the winger would provide a consistent goal threat if given a starring role in the side, which is something Albion will definitely need with their other creative playmakers absent.

The Baggies will have to be quick about their business to snatch Benson away from some of their Championship rivals, but if they can, it may be a deciding factor to whether they remain in the promotion race.