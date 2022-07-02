Burnley player set for swift Premier League return with newly promoted side

Burnley goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey is set to join Nottingham Forest, The Telegraph reporter John Percy has revealed.

Having previously played in the top-flight for Wolves and Crystal Palace, Hennessey joined Burnley on a free transfer last summer, following his departure from Selhurst Park.

The goalkeeper went on to make just three appearances across all competitions for the Clarets last season, as they suffered relegation from the Premier League.

Now however, it seems as though it may not be long until the Welsh international is back in the top-flight of English football.

According to this latest update, Hennessey is poised to complete a move to Forest, who are preparing to return to the Premier League next season, after winning promotion via the play-offs at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Goalkeeper tweet: #nffc have sealed the signing of #mufc Dean Henderson on loan for the season, with Burnley’s Wayne Hennessey also expected to join. Ethan Horvath poised to join Luton on loan for the season — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) July 1, 2022

As things stand, there is still a year remaining on Hennessey’s contract with Turf Moor, meaning Forest will have to pay a fee if they are to sign the goalkeeper on a permanent basis.

The Verdict

This does feel as though it could be a rather useful piece of business for Forest to complete.

With Brice Samba seemingly keen to leave the City Ground this summer, and Ethan Horvath havingnow joined Luton on loan, it does look as though Steve Cooper will need more than one ‘keeper adding to his squad this summer.

A move for Hennessey therefore seems to make sense, not least because he has plenty of Premier Leaue experience that ought to make him a reliable option to turn to when required.

Given his contract situation, and the fact that Burnley used him only rarely last season, you get the feeling he could be affordable for Forest as well, meaning this could prove to be a sensible signing for the club.