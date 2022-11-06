Burnley player scouted by national side ahead of World Cup

Burnley winger Anass Zaroury has been watched by Belgium coach Richard Evans ahead of the World Cup, according to a report from Alan Nixon.

The 21-year-old has been a real hit for Clarets since his summer move from Belgian outfit Charleroi, with Vincent Kompany’s time in Belgium with Anderlecht potentially helping the ex-Manchester City defender to spot his quality.

The sale of Dwight McNeil was a big blow to the Lancashire outfit’s supporters – but the young winger has come in and helped to fill the void created by the Everton man’s departure.

Impressing on the wing with his performances, he has recorded three goals and one assist in 12 league appearances for Kompany’s men, scoring an excellent long-range goal against Sunderland before claiming a crucial last-minute winner against Reading during the latter stages of last month.

He was particularly impressive against the Royals and his progress during his time at Turf Moor hasn’t gone unnoticed, with Belgium coach Evans watching him in action last week as manager Roberto Martinez prepares to pick his side for the World Cup.

Already featuring for his nation at an U21 level, it remains to be seen whether he’s a wildcard pick for former Wigan Athletic and Everton boss Martinez when their squad is announced.

The Verdict:

The 21-year-old has been superb and this is why he should certainly be in the top 50 players vying for a spot in Belgium’s spot, even if he doesn’t make the final cut in the end.

Considering Sven-Goran Eriksson took a then-untested Theo Walcott to the World Cup back in 2006 – a tournament that included many of England’s ‘golden generation’, it may not be such a wild idea that Zaroury could be in the squad.

He has been exceptional on the wing for the Clarets and has made a real difference for Kompany’s side already, with his performances during the early stages of his career in Lancashire doing him no harm at all.

One thing that will please Martinez and their backroom staff is the fact he has adjusted to life in England so quickly, something that doesn’t come as easy to many others.

And Kompany may be having a word with some of his nation’s coaching staff, with the former Manchester City centre-back’s presence at Turf Moor unlikely to do the winger’s chances of making the squad any harm at all.