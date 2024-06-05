Burnley will be bracing themselves for a summer of interest in their key players following relegation to the Championship.

The Clarets only managed one season in the Premier League following promotion in Vincent Kompany’s first campaign in charge.

But this summer looks like it could be a potentially long and difficult one for the club, as they have already seen Kompany leave to join Bayern Munich, and now some of their better players are being linked with a potential exit.

Goalkeeper James Trafford is someone that has emerged on a few teams radars in recent weeks, with it now being claimed that Kompany could be looking for a reunion in Germany.

Bayern Munich join the James Trafford chase

Bayern Munich have joined the race to sign Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, as reported by Football Insider.

It might not come as much of a surprise to see the German side looking at Burnley, given Kompany’s connections with the club over the last two years.

Newcastle United have already been credited with an interest in the goalkeeper, along with teams like Chelsea and Liverpool.

Trafford joined the Clarets last summer, and it was an up-and-down first season at the club, as he started off as the number one choice but then soon lost his spot midway through the season.

This report states that the Belgian will look to make the signing of Trafford a priority as he tries to shape his squad for the new season.

Trafford is under contract until the summer of 2027, and despite being relegated, Burnley are not looking to lose the player on the cheap.

It has been reported that the Clarets would be looking for around £20 million for the former Manchester City goalkeeper.

James Trafford must have reservations about Bayern Munich's interest

There is no doubt that for any player to be linked with a move to Bayern Munich, it must mean you have been doing something right.

The club doesn’t look to sign just any player, so for James Trafford to be linked with a move to the club, it must be nice to see for the player.

The 21-year-old is still very early into his football career, as he spent the early days at Manchester City, playing for their academy and having a few spells out on loan.

But he decided to leave them permanently last summer, as Burnley were offering him a route to first-team football and life in the Premier League.

James Trafford's 2023/24 Premier League stats for Burnley Matches played 28 Clean sheets 2 Goals conceded 62 Goals conceded per game 2.2 Goals conceded from inside the box 50 Goals conceded from outside the box 12 Saves made 106 Penalty saves 0/5 Clearances per game 1.4 Average rating 6.99 Stats as per Sofascore.com

Trafford did reasonably well in his first full season in the top flight, as he played 28 of the 38 games, and a few of his performances even got recognition from Sofascore.com.

In those games, the 21-year-old conceded 62 goals, with him on average conceding 2.2 a game.

But the shotstopper also did his part to prevent it from getting worse, as he made 106 saves in total, averaging 3.8 per game, and he kept just two clean sheets in total, as per Sofascore.com.

Burnley overall did quite poorly in defence in the 2023/24 season; it was just Trafford that took the brunt of it, as he was the goalkeeper.

But his performances have seemingly still impressed, as the player is being mentioned with moves to teams such as Bayern Munich, Newcastle United, Liverpool, and Chelsea.

Trafford is currently away with the England team, as he looks to impress and make it into the final squad for Euro 2024.

The goalkeeper will not be letting transfer talk distract him, but he of course will be flattered to hear a team like Munich are interested in him.

However, he must also have reservations about that interest, as it could be just because Kompany has joined the German side that there is a link with one of his former players.

Another factor that could potentially put Trafford off making a move to the German heavyweights is that the club currently has one of, if not the best, goalkeeper in the world between their sticks, Manuel Neuer.

It is unlikely Trafford would go to Germany and replace Neuer straight away, so there could be a lot of waiting and being patient for game time if he did join the club. If he stays at Burnley or joins potentially one of the other teams interested in him, he could have a better chance of playing than he would at Bayern Munich.

The goalkeeper has all the makings to become a top goalkeeper and the future England number one, but at this stage of his career, he needs to continue playing football, and a move to Munich may not happen at this moment in time.

Therefore, this may be one that doesn’t have many legs, and Trafford may look to stay in the Premier League if he is going to leave Burnley this summer.