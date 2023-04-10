Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill has admitted that he was surprised to see Southampton opt against recalling Nathan Tella during the January transfer window, speaking to the Daily Mail.

Tella was brought in during the previous summer window as Vincent Kompany looked to build a squad capable of getting back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

That key aim has been achieved following their 2-1 victory against Middlesbrough on Good Friday, with Tella's assist for Connor Roberts' goal proving to be crucial.

How has Nathan Tella performed at Burnley?

That assist sums up his impact at Turf Moor this term, recording 19 goals and four assists in 42 competitive appearances this season.

17 of those goals have come in the Championship, with his contributions proving to be integral to the Clarets' success.

Also operating in a number of positions well, his versatility has come in handy for Vincent Kompany as well as his goalscoring prowess - and with this in mind - the Clarets will be gutted to lose him at the end of this term.

Football Insider has reported that the second-tier league leaders are keen to lure him back to Lancashire in the summer - and their hand at the negotiating table may be strengthened if the Saints are relegated at the end of the season.

How have Southampton performed in his absence?

Unfortunately for the Saints, they have struggled for much of the campaign and recent results haven't done much to help their cause.

Losing 4-1 against Manchester City at the weekend, some of the teams around them managed to experience more success.

Wolverhampton Wanderers secured a 1-0 victory against Chelsea, West Ham won at London rivals Fulham and AFC Bournemouth managed to claim a 1-0 away win at Leicester City.

With this, they are now deep in trouble and currently sit four points adrift of safety with eight games left to go.

Although they still have a good chance of surviving, their recent form suggests that they will remain in the bottom three.

Were Southampton wrong to opt against recalling Nathan Tella?

Scoring just 24 times in 30 league appearances, the Saints' lack of attacking firepower has proved to be costly.

In the end, that could be the thing that ends up relegating them considering they haven't conceded the most goals this term with AFC Bournemouth, Leeds United, Leicester City and Nottingham Forest all letting in more.

The likes of Che Adams and James Ward-Prowse have scored a decent number of goals considering they are in a side currently battling relegation - but they have perhaps been over-reliant on the latter's quality.

Others haven't contributed quite as much with the likes of Joe Aribo and Adam Armstrong not able to establish themselves as regular goalscorers this term.

Someone like Tella could have been valuable and although he may not have made as much of an impact in the top flight as he has in the second tier, you would have still backed him to have made a difference.

His contributions may not have been enough to guide the Saints to a safe position - but their decision not to bring him back seemed and still seems bizarre.