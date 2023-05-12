Burnley striker Michael Obafemi has admitted that he hasn't won as much game time at Turf Moor as he would have wanted, speaking to the Burnley Express.

The ex-Southampton forward joined the club on loan from Swansea City during the January transfer window, with Russell Martin seeming to deem him surplus to requirements in South Wales following the forward's disappointing start to the campaign.

After failing to get a deal over the line last summer, Vincent Kompany's side retained their interest in him and managed to secure his services in the winter, with the signings of the Republic of Ireland international and Lyle Foster helping to add more firepower in the final third.

The statistics behind Michael Obafemi's time at Burnley

Recording two goals and one assist in 14 appearances for the Clarets, he hasn't been as effective as many would have hoped him to be.

However, he has shown his quality at times and is young enough to improve vastly. That's good news for Kompany's side who will now sign him permanently after securing promotion to Premier League.

Why isn't Michael Obafemi too concerned about his game time?

Considering his move will be made permanent, the Irishman has a right to be concerned about how much game time he will get in the future.

But looking back, Obafemi understands why he has spent a decent chunk of his time in Lancashire on the bench.

He said: "It’s been amazing. I haven’t played as much as I would have liked, but I came here not fit, not 100%.

"I’m happy though to have contributed a couple of goals – one of which was to keep the streak alive. I'm so happy to be here. The boys are amazing, the team's amazing. And the fans are absolutely amazing.

"The support I’ve had since I’ve been here has been incredible. Even when I was playing at Swansea, I knew the Burnley fans were amazing."

What's next?

If he can get a decent amount of training under his belt in pre-season and maximise his performance levels, he could easily be a first-team regular for the Clarets next term.

However, others including Foster and Jay Rodriguez will be hoping to win as much first-team football as possible and it wouldn't be a surprise to see one or two strikers come in during the summer as well.

With this, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Obafemi sent out on loan in January to win more minutes if he doesn't get the chance to shine during the first half of next season.

Considering his potential though, he should be given the opportunity to prove himself during pre-season to see whether he can push others for a starting spot.

It's just a shame that he hasn't been fully fit throughout his stay in Lancashire so far because that hasn't helped his cause. There's no need to panic though, he still has plenty of time to prove his worth under Kompany.