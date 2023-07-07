This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Burnley defender Charlie Taylor is of interest to Leeds United this summer.

That is according to Phil Hay of The Athletic, who reports that the club are in the market for a left-back having decided to listen to enquiries for Junior Firpo.

Hay reports that the Whites are 'pondering' a bid for Taylor.

Any move for the 29-year-old would be a re-union, of course, with Taylor having played for the Whites between 2014 and 2017.

Would Charlie Taylor be a good signing for Leeds United?

With the above transfer link in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers for their thoughts on a potential deal for the 29-year-old.

Chris Gallagher

This would be a sensible addition.

Taylor is a reliable performer at Championship level, and Leeds need a left-back, so it's a pretty straightforward decision in my opinion if he is available at a decent price.

Of course, it's an added bonus that Taylor knows the club, but the reality is he is exactly what they need right now. He's a solid defender, he is capable in defence, and he will get forward when the opportunity arises. The 29-year-old is the sort who will give you seven out of ten performances each week, and after the inconsistent Junior Firpo, that's exactly what Leeds need.

Again, the price will be key, but from a football perspective, he undoubtedly improves Leeds and will be important to their promotion push.

Brett Worthington

This would be a very smart move from Leeds.

Taylor is obviously well known to the Yorkshire outfit, having played for the club for the majority of his football career until he left in 2017 to join Burnley.

The 29-year-old has very much been a main part of the Burnley team since he joined the club and showed last season how crucial he is for the club.

However, as they are now in the Premier League and will no doubt look to improve in every area, Taylor may find himself not as important as he has been.

Furthermore, Leeds will obviously mean a lot to the defender, and if an opportunity arises where he can return, he is likely going to be interested.

If Leeds can work out a deal, then Taylor would definitely be an excellent addition to what has been a poor Leeds defence.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Whilst I think that Charlie Taylor is a very solid defender, if Leeds are after a left-back, I'd go for Ryan Manning, another target they have been linked with.

Taylor is dependable and obviously has promotion-winning experience, having gone up with Burnley last season, which would be a welcome addition to the Elland Road dressing room.

However, it must be considered that last season, when playing for the Clarets, Taylor often featured at centre-back.

Whilst he could slot back in at left-back, and give Leeds added versatility, if they want an out-and-out attacking option at full-back, Taylor may not be the best choice.