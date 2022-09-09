Burnley player issues firm claim in response to Leeds and West Ham summer interest

Burnley defender Charlie Taylor has revealed he “was never in any rush to leave” Turf Moor in the summer despite reported interest from Leeds United and West Ham United.

A host of influential players left the Clarets after their relegation to the Championship but Taylor has remained part of Vincent Kompany’s squad and been a mainstay in the side under the new boss – playing every minute of every game in 2022/23 so far.

He was not without potential suitors in the summer, however, as West Ham and former club Leeds were both linked with offering him a route back to the Premier League.

Such a move never materialised and with the transfer window closing last week, Taylor is now set to play a vital role as the experienced head in what is a fairly youthful defensive unit.

Speaking to the Burnley Express, Taylor was pressed on the interest from the likes of Leeds and West Ham but revealed that he always wanted to remain at Turf Moor.

“No, not really,” said the defender when asked whether he saw his future elsewhere.

“I was never really pushing to move, I’m happy here and I think it’s a good project. With the manager and the players we’ve brought in, I think we’ve got a good squad. I think we should be right up there challenging for the league this year.

“With the amount of change I’ve seen here over the last six months you just never know what’s going to happen. You never know in football. It was probably down to the club; I didn’t know where they saw my future, but I was always happy here, I enjoy it here and I always have done. It’s a great group of lads so I was never in any rush to leave.”

Taylor has helped the Clarets move to fifth after eight games as they look to build a promotion push in 2022/23.

The Verdict

Keeping hold of the 28-year-old looks like a smart move from Burnley given the influential defenders that departed in the summer window.

A left-back by trade, he’s established himself as a key option at centre-back and his experience will be vital given Kevin Long appears out of favour and Taylor Harwood-Bellis (20), Luke McNally (22), and CJ Egan-Riley (19) are all very young.

It would have been tempting to return to the Premier League and potentially move back to Elland Road, where he started his career, but Burnley supporters will love to hear his commitment to the club.

Taylor has made it clear with these firm comments that he never wanted to leave and any departure would have been as a result of the club’s decision.

If he can play a pivotal role in helping them get back to the top flight, Taylor will become even more popular at Turf Moor.