Luton Town will likely be looking to address their goalkeeping situation in the summer, whether or not they secure promotion to the Premier League.

Sitting in fourth place in the Championship standings, six points from Sheffield United in second and bridging a seven-point advantage over seventh place, it is looking likely that the Hatters will be involved in the play-offs once again.

Currently, Ethan Horvath is the club's number one, playing all but one of Luton's league games thus far, managing to keep 16 clean sheets in 37 appearances, however, it remains to be seen if the Hatters would chase a permanent deal for the USA international.

Luton also have James Shea, who has recently recovered from a long-term injury, and Jack Walton, who arrived from Barnsley in the January transfer window, as options who have been battling for a spot on the bench.

Making the goalkeeping situation even more complicated, Town have Harry Isted and Matt Macey out on loan at Barnsley and Portsmouth respectively, with both players drawing lots of praise for their performances thus far.

It would be no surprise if the Hatters sanctioned the permanent departures of both keepers who are out on loan at the moment, whilst Horvath's uncertain situation makes it likely that the Bedfordshire club will be scanning the goalkeeper market.

One player who could be of interest is Burnley shot-stopper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who could be surplus to requirements at Turf Moor at the end of this season.

If the Clarets look to bolster their goalkeeping department upon a Premier League return, then the 26-year-old would drop further down the pecking order, and he is far too good to be a third-choice goalkeeper.

Impressing in the Championship when he has been afforded opportunities this season, the Northern Ireland international has kept four clean sheets in five second-tier matches.

If the Hatters remain in the Championship then Peacock-Farrell would be a fantastic addition, whilst he is a player that has the ability to ply his trade in the Premier League.

At 26 years of age too, there is potential for him to continue his development and he is perhaps now at an age where he will be wanting to play more regular football.

Peacock-Farrell may emerge on the radars of lots of clubs whe the summer comes about, however, the ambitions of the Bedfordshire club could make Kenilworth Road an attractive destination for the 26-year-old.