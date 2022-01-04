Burnley player finalises EFL switch

Morecambe have began to add to their defensive options early in the window as they secure the loan signing of Jacob Bedeau from Burnley for the remainder of the season, the club has confirmed.

Despite still only being 22, this will be the third time the centre-half has played at League One level after previous spells with Bury and Scunthorpe United. Shrimps boss Stephen Robinson highlighted the defensive third of the pitch as an area which needed some improvement , as his side still remain the highest for goals conceded this season with a tally of 49.

Bedeau is someone who Robinson has been keeping tabs on for a number of months, having tried to bring him to the Mazuma Stadium in the summer transfer window. He also believes that Bedeau will improve the pace and aggression in the Shrimps defence, as well as the move benefitting his own career as he makes the step back up to the third tier, after a spell in League Two and Under 23’s football.

He said: “Jacob was somebody that I tried to sign during the summer, he is a left-sided centre-half, he is quick, he adds pace to our back-line, something that we perhaps have been missing so far this season.

“We believe that he has shown a lot of quality at that level and we know that he can make that step up, he has done well at Burnley so far and now this is the next stage in his career

“He brings a lot of things that we feel like we are missing, aggressive in the air and a comfortable player on the ball.”

The Verdict

Stephen Robinson is clearly looking to rectify the defensive mistakes that Morecambe are making way too often in recent weeks, and bringing in a player who he has highlighted for quite some time shows there is a clear idea of what he wants to improve on, having highlighted Bedeau’s pace and aggression as his most impressive attributes.

The move will also benefit Bedeau himself, as it gets him back to playing regular first team football in a really physical league, which then has the opportunity to show the hierarchy at Burnley his talents for the future.

