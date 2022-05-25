Burnley player enters contract negotiations amid overseas transfer interest

Burnley are in talks to renew the contract of Czech Republic international striker Matej Vydra, according to a report from the Burnley Express.

The 30-year-old has been offered a fresh two-year deal with the Clarets, who will spend the 2022-23 season in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League this past weekend.

Vydra’s time at Burnley is due to end next month, with his contract on the verge of expiring and last month there was no shortage of interest in his signature heading into the summer months, with the Express reporting that clubs from the MLS, Germany, Turkey and the UK were all keen.

However, a serious knee injury suffered by the forward in the Clarets’ 2-1 win over Watford at the end of April has seemingly shelved a potential move elsewhere, and now Burnley are set to reward him for his efforts recently with fresh terms.

The Lancashire outfit paid £11 million to Derby County for Vydra’s services in August of 2018, but he netted just eight times in 82 Premier League matches over a four-year period.

The Verdict

Despite not having a good goalscoring record in the top flight, Vydra’s best career form has come in the Championship for both Watford and Derby.

Therefore, it would make sense for Burnley to keep him around, especially when attacking players like Maxwel Cornet and Wout Weghorst may depart this summer.

It may be a while until Vydra is fully fit again, but the offer of a two-year deal shows that the club have faith in him to deliver the goods when he does return.

At the very worst he will provide some good depth in the final third when he does make his comeback, but it’s not set in stone that he will sign the deal put to him as he could still move on to other interested parties.