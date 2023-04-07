Burnley striker Ashley Barnes has confirmed that he expects to leave the club when his contract expires in the summer.

Barnes’ contract situation

The 33-year-old joined the Clarets in 2014, and he has been a key figure during a hugely successful period for the club in the subsequent nine years, but, with his deal running down, there were always doubts about Barnes’ long-term future.

And, speaking to Sky Sports, in the aftermath of Burnley’s promotion, which was confirmed at Middlesbrough on Friday night, Barnes admitted that he is going to leave ahead of next season.

“To jump straight back up is phenomenal. I’m a bit emotional because this is the end of an era for me. To score that goal for these fans, to give that back to them. I’m quite emotional, but for all the lads I’m delighted.

“It’s on the club isn’t it, but it’s time to move on. It’s one of those things, I’m just delighted for all the players, all the staff, and especially the fans.”

Even though he seems set to depart, Barnes has played a key role for Vincent Kompany this season, featuring in 32 of the 39 games that the side have had in the league.

Barnes managed to grab his fifth goal of the campaign, intelligently turning in Josh Brownhill’s effort at the Riverside Stadium, giving the Clarets the lead.

Despite his lack of goals overall, Barnes has been critical to the way Kompany’s side have played, impressing with his ability to lead the line up top, whilst his experience has been key in the dressing room as well.

Barnes will be fondly remembered by the fans

If this is the end of Barnes’ time at Burnley, it’s fair to say that he will be appreciated by all the fans, due to the outstanding contribution he has made to the club during his very successful period.

The former Brighton man has now played his part in three promotions for the Clarets, and he obviously was an integral part for Sean Dyche’s side as they defied the odds to spend years in the Premier League, and they even reached Europe as well.

But, given his age, Burnley are now heading in a new direction under Kompany, and whilst it may seem harsh at this moment, you can understand if they are looking to bring in a different striker for the top-flight. Either way, Barnes will go down as a modern day favourite at Turf Moor, and the news coming out now will at least give the fans time to give him the send-off he deserves.