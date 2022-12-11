Burnley player being scouted by major international team and could be set for surprise call-up

Burnley‘s versatile full-back Vitinho is in-line for a surprise future call-up for the Brazil national team, according to a report from Alan Nixon’s Patreon account.

The 23-year-old, who is an under-20 international for his country, has been watched by scouts of the Brazilian national team setup in recent times since his move to Turf Moor in the summer from Belgian outfit Cercle Brugge.

And with manager Tite heading out of the exit door following Brazil’s quarter-final exit at the FIFA World Cup to Croatia, Vitinho could be potentially called up by the next individual to step into the hot-seat.

Vitinho has been flourishing since his arrival at the Clarets, featuring 20 times so far in the Championship this season at both right-back and left-back, but he has also featured occasionally as a winger too.

Despite plying his trade in the second tier of English football, Vitinho could soon be a fully-fledged Brazilian international, especially with a shortage of right-backs in the setup with Real Madrid centre-back Eder Militao playing out of position there at the World Cup for the most part.

The Verdict

It would certainly be a major surprise if Vitinho was to get in the Brazil squad so soon after his arrival at Burnley.

He was solid enough in Belgium, but the 23-year-old has taken his game to another level since his arrival in Lancashire.

Having shown flair and creativity from full-back, one way or another Vitinho will be a Premier League player in the near future.

Despite playing so well this season, Vitinho is one of the last players right now you’d expect to be on the radar of Brazil’s national team, so it is testament to the work he is doing but also for Vincent Kompany’s coaching as well.