Highlights AJ Auxerre is in talks with Burnley about signing Han-Noah Massengo on loan.

The 23-year-old has struggled for game time since making the move to Turf Moor, although he has featured from the bench in both Championship games this season.

Burnley could be in the market for a new midfielder if they let the ex-Monaco man return to France.

AJ Auxerre are in talks with Burnley as they look to sign midfielder Han-Noah Massengo on loan for the season.

The 23-year-old only joined the Clarets last year, and he managed just four appearances in all competitions as they were relegated from the Premier League.

With Scott Parker now in charge at Turf Moor, Massengo has still found himself on the bench, but he has been used as a late substitute in wins over Luton and Cardiff as Burnley have started the season in style.

However, there are major doubts about his future, as L’Equipe has reported that Auxerre are in talks to sign Massengo on loan for the rest of the campaign.

From the outside, this would appear to be a surprising decision by Burnley. Massengo is not a key figure under Parker, but he has featured in both games, so he is pushing for a place in the XI.

Sander Berge is closing in on a move to Fulham, so that will weaken the midfield area, and you would only be an injury or two away from Massengo becoming a starter.

Even in his brief appearances this season, the former Bristol City man has shown signs to suggest he can be a useful asset at this level. And, we have to remember that he played over 100 times for the Robins, so he knows what the Championship is all about.

Han-Noah Massengo Career Stats (Source: Transfermarkt) Club Appearances Monaco 7 Bristol City 110 Auxerre (loan) 15 Burnley 6

Having said that, the player may be pushing for this one, and you can understand why he wants regular first-team football at this stage in his career.

He will have learnt a lot working with Vincent Kompany and being part of a Premier League side, but the reality is that he has barely played a competitive game in the past 12 months.

That can’t happen again, so Burnley may be open to a loan even if it does slightly weaken the squad, as Massengo needs to be playing for his own development.

He is clearly a player with talent, but his progress will stall if he doesn’t get games week in, week out, particularly at this age.

And, he would be going to a club he knows well, as he had a previous loan spell at Auxerre in the 2022/23 season where he did well, and they’re now back in Ligue 1, so it’s a good standard for the ex-Monaco man.

With Berge also moving on, Burnley are sure to be in the market for a new central midfielder if they do agree to let Massengo depart, and it has been claimed that Man Utd’s Hannibal Mejbri is a target.

Burnley’s summer transfer plans

It feels as though there’s going to be so much activity taking place involving Burnley in the final ten days of the window.

A host of players have been linked with a move away, including the likes of James Trafford, Vitinho and Dara O’Shea among others.

Parker’s squad is too big, so some departures are necessary, and they will need to balance the books somewhat with a few high-profile sales after relegation.

Related Fulham closing in on £25m Burnley transfer deal Sander Berge is set for a move to the English capital - and it will be his second move in two years.

But, it’s important that the club retains enough quality to ensure they’re in a position to bounce back straight away. The first two games have shown that there are several excellent players in the squad, and some will need replacing if they do go.

So, it could be a frantic end to the window for a Burnley side that are back in action this weekend when they travel north to take on Sunderland, another side with a 100% record in the Championship at this early stage.