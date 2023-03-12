Burnley placed under transfer embargo by EFL

Championship table-toppers Burnley have confirmed that they have been placed under a transfer embargo by the EFL.

The Clarets are expected to soon confirm their return to the Premier League at the first time of asking as they sit 17 points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough with 10 matches to play.

But they have been delivered an off-field setback by the EFL, although it comes at a time where the transfer window is not actually open.

Burnley have explained why the EFL have taken such action, and it relates to a change of auditor – a person or company who oversees the club’s financial transactions – earlier on in the season.

The Lancashire outfit claim that they decided to switch auditors back in November but the transition has not gone as smoothly as they would have liked.

Due to the fact that Burnley have submitted their accounts late because of their change of auditors, the EFL have decided to take action, although the club themselves believe that the draft accounts and financial information that they have submitted are clean, with official submissions set to take place in April.

The Verdict

Even though it’s never a good sign when a club goes under a transfer embargo, it shouldn’t really affect Burnley at all.

The transfer window doesn’t open for another few months and it seems as though the accounts will be submitted by April officially, in which the embargo should be removed.

It will definitely not affect Vincent Kompany and how his team plays on the pitch, with the Clarets on the cusp of promotion.

But if the off-field situation drags on longer than anticipated, then it could affect Kompany’s early transfer moves in the summer, so it’s important that it is dealt with swiftly.