Burnley pair embark on Hull City trial

18-year-old Burnley duo, Tremaine Eastmond and Jack Leckie are currently on trial at Hull City, as per a report from Hull Live.

The pair featured in an U23 clash away to Ipswich Town on Monday afternoon, with the Tigers running out as 1-0 winners, courtesy of Eastmond in the first half.

The attacking midfielder, who netted on 12 minutes, is a product of the Burnley academy and has featured regularly for the Premier League outfit’s U18s this season.

Leckie, a central defender, has also been an integral member of the club’s U18s this season, with the Hull trialist joining Burnley from Newcastle United in 2020.

The defender sees his contract expire at Turf Moor at the end of the season and could be a real coup at the MKM Stadium.

Both played big parts in what was an eventual third successive U23s clash without defeat.

The verdict

A goal for Eastmond and a clean sheet for Leckie means that it appeared to be a very productive afternoon for the Burnley pair.

It will be interesting to see if the Tigers go on to secure deals with the 18-year-old duo, as they are two players who could massively bolster their academy options and players who they can develop into future first-teamers.

They will undoubtedly be faced with more tests before any decision is made, with the pair seemingly setting the bar quite high for themselves and future trialists.

It remains to be seen if the club are trying to improve their academy options and production line, something that has become increasingly common in recent years.