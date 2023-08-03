When Birmingham City fans woke up on Thursday morning, they probably didn't expect to see one of the biggest NFL superstars of all time join their clubs new ownership group.

There has been much positivity surrounding the Blues this summer thanks to the takeover of American hedge fund manager Tom Wagner, who may only be a minority owner for now but he is basically running the show despite Birmingham Sports Holdings still owning a majority stake.

Wagner's arrival has seen a lot of exciting faces added to John Eustace's squad ahead of the 2023-24 Championship season, with the likes of Dion Sanderson and Krystian Bielik signing permanently on top of fresh faces such as Siriki Dembele and Ethan Laird joining.

And whilst Wagner has enough money of his own to make a difference at St Andrew's, getting a multi-millionaire world-renowned athlete in the form of Tom Brady involved in the club can only be a good thing.

Why has Tom Brady invested in Birmingham City?

It was revealed earlier on Thursday that Brady, who played for the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL over a 22-year career, winning seven Super Bowl championships, had become a minority owner of the Blues and and also the Chairman of the new Advisory Board.

Brady has also in the past invested in other ventures led by Knighthead - Wagner's company - with City being the latest that he has took an active stake in.

In his new role, Brady will be helping with global marketing efforts for the club, with big sponsorship deals now a distinct possibility now they have got a well-known face in the world of sport and perhaps one of the greatest American sports stars of all-time on board.

Brady isn't the first athlete from across the Atlantic Ocean to recently invest in an English club though - golf stars Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth have gotten on board at Leeds United as well as NBA player Russell Westbrook.

And one of Brady's NFL rivals in the form of JJ Watt got involved in the business of football earlier on in the year when he became a minority investor at Burnley - and he got involved at the right time as the Clarets were promoted back to the Premier League not long after.

What has JJ Watt said to Tom Brady amid Birmingham City ownership news?

Watt himself was one of the biggest stars of the NFL along with Brady during his time as a player for the Houston Texans and then the Arizona Cardinals, and he has sent a message to the 46-year-old ahead of his venture into English football.

Watt himself has become fully invested in Burnley even before it was confirmed that he would be jumping on board at Turf Moor, and he was even present to bring out the Championship trophy at the end of the season to be presented to Vincent Kompany's squad.

Whether Brady ends up hooked in the same way and manner that Watt has done remains to be seen, but there are going to be a lot more eyes on St Andrew's this season - especially in the USA - now that Brady is involved.