Burnley owner Alan Pace issues message following victory over QPR

Burnley owner Alan Pace has taken to Twitter to express his delight with his side’s 3-0 away victory against Queens Park Rangers yesterday, commending the players for their work in the English capital.

The Clarets took the lead in a controversial fashion through Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s free-kick in the 19th minute, putting the visitors in the driving seat early on at Loftus Road.

And they doubled their lead in the second minute of stoppage time at the end of the opening 45, when Ian Maatsen capitalised on a rebound to fire the ball expertly past Seny Dieng and deepen the home side’s misery.

A Jimmy Dunne mistake then led to Nathan Tella’s third with just under 20 minutes to go, all but sealing the points for the Clarets who remain at the top of the table with Blackburn Rovers’ loss against Preston North End allowing Vincent Kompany’s men to extend the gap between themselves and third place.

This will come as a big boost for Pace who took a risk in the summer by selling some of the club’s key players and allowing Kompany to rebuild – but this decision is paying dividends at this stage.

And the chairman couldn’t hide his delight with yesterday’s result – but is already looking forward to their next fixture.

He posted: “Wow! What an incredible match result to come back with after this break. I’m so proud of the team and how strong they looked today on the pitch.

“Looking forward to seeing what kind of energy we can bring to Middlesbrough next week! UTC!”

The Verdict:

It was an excellent victory for the visitors, although QPR will feel as though the first goal was a major miscarriage of justice.

In some ways, the Clarets have made their own luck because of their performances with Kompany’s side also benefitting from decisions against Reading and Rotherham United earlier in the campaign.

And they certainly look on course to secure promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking despite losing several former key players during the previous transfer window.

Not only did they lose the likes of Nick Pope, Nathan Collins and Maxwel Cornet via sales – but they also saw James Tarkowski and Ben Mee depart on the expiration of their contracts in Lancashire.

That was a big blow – but they recruited very well during the summer and Pace should be given a lot of credit for putting his faith in Kompany who is still a reasonably inexperienced coach despite his time at Anderlecht.

The chairman is currently being rewarded for his belief – and should be looking to free up more money for the Clarets to spend in January to get them over the line.