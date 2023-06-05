Burnley could potentially get a deal over the line for Manchester City left-back Sergio Gomez this summer, a report from The Sun has revealed.

The Clarets are in desperate need of a left-back during the upcoming transfer window, even though Charlie Taylor is available as an alternative option.

Taylor operated in a more central role for much of last season and former loanee Ian Maatsen has returned to Chelsea, leaving the Clarets with a limited number of options in this department.

Although Vincent Kompany's side are reportedly keen to take Maatsen back to Turf Moor, there are no guarantees that they will be able to with the Blues potentially keeping hold of him for next season.

And even if the Premier League giants are open to offloading him, the Clarets may need to pay more than £20m to lure him away from the English capital.

Who is Sergio Gomez and how could Burnley recruit him?

The 22-year-old spent the early stages of his career in Spain and Germany with the likes of FC Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund - but made a real breakthrough at SD Huesca - the side he spent two years with on loan.

Helping the latter secure promotion, he then had the chance to ply his trade in the top tier of Spanish football during his second temporary spell there.

He then moved to Anderlecht permanently, linking up with Kompany and recording seven goals and 15 assists in 50 appearances there before his switch to Manchester City last year.

He made 23 competitive appearances for City last season but wasn't a huge asset in the final third and with that, he could potentially move on this summer.

According to The Sun, the Clarets could potentially recruit him if they pay £10m and City get a deal sealed for Raphael Guerreiro.

Would Sergio Gomez be a good signing for Burnley?

Kompany seems to know how to get the best out of Gomez and this is why the 22-year-old would be a worthwhile addition for the Clarets.

£10m isn't that much to pay either considering some of the fees that are likely to be spent in the Premier League this summer, so they should certainly be looking to get a deal over the line for either him or Maatsen.

Gomez has shown Kompany that can be a real asset both defensively and offensively - and it will be interesting to see whether he could replicate his form at Anderlecht if he made the switch to Lancashire.

Already becoming accustomed to life in England after joining Man City, it shouldn't take him too long to settle in at Turf Moor and that's another reason why they should be pursuing the left-back.

At 22, he still has plenty of time to improve further and could be sold on for a very decent amount if the Clarets sign him permanently.

They will only be able to sign him on a permanent basis anyway if Taylor Harwood-Bellis joins the Lancashire side on loan again - because Burnley can't bring two players in on loan from City this summer.