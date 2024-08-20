Burnley have opened talks with Nottingham Forest over a potential deal for Joe Worrall, as Scott Parker looks to add to his options in the centre of defence.

That's according to journalist Pete O'Rourke via Football Insider, who has reported that the Clarets are interested in signing the 27-year-old.

Worrall spent the second half of last season on loan at Turkish club Besiktas, having made just seven appearances in the Premier League for Forest during the first half of the campaign.

He played an important role during Forest's promotion-winning season that saw them reach the top flight, which ended with a victory over Huddersfield Town in the play-off final at Wembley in 2022.

Burnley centre-back Dara O'Shea is attracting interest from Premier League clubs this summer, and it seems as though Parker has lined up Worrall as a possible replacement for the Republic of Ireland international.

More to follow...