Northampton Town are set to beat Fleetwood Town and Stevenage to the loan signing of Dara Costelloe.

This is according to Alan Nixon, who has detailed the Cobblers' capture in a post on his Patreon.

Costelloe spent the first half of this season on loan at Accrington Stanley and the winger had a decent time, netting five goals in 17 League Two appearances. This saw him recalled from his season-long loan by the Clarets, and it now appears he will be jumping up a division to League One.

Dara Costelloe Accrington Stanley Spell (League Two) Appearances 17 Starts 14 Goals 5 Assists 1

Previously, the Irish international spent time in Scotland with Dundee FC and St Johnstone, but struggled to have a meaningful impact during either loan spell. Now 22-years-old, he needs to find regular gametime and a strong spell in Northampton could force him into the limelight.

As detailed above, Burnley have authorised a loan move for Costelloe, who will be heading to Sixfields for the remainder of this campaign.

This isn't the only update that Nixon has provided either, with the reporter now stating that Shurandy Sambo is another that Scott Parker is trying to find a loan move.

This has since been confirmed by the Clarets' head coach, with Parker stating that there is a 'possibility' that both Sambo and Mike Tresor will depart before the January deadline.

The left-back has featured just twice in all competitions this term, and hasn't been afforded a spot on the bench since late November. This is undoubtedly disappointing for both the player and the club, especially considering the Burnley hierarchy's confidence in him, as reflected in the four-year deal he was handed upon his arrival.

A busy conclusion to January for Burnley

Having missed out on Morgan Whittaker and Sontje Hansen, Burnley's top priority will be securing a new right-winger ahead of the February 3rd deadline. The Clarets are in dire need of attacking reinforcements, having struggled significantly in the final third this season.

However, this isn't their sole focus, as the club is also keen to free up space within the squad.

With Costelloe set to leave and both Sambo and Tresor seeking loan moves, the final days of the transfer window could prove stressful, and whether Burnley will achieve all their objectives remains uncertain.

That said, successfully arranging temporary departures for all three would reduce the club's wage bill, potentially freeing up funds to invest in a much-needed forward before the deadline.