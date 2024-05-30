Highlights Jay Rodriguez extends contract with Burnley until 2025, ending speculation of Stoke City or Huddersfield transfer.

Rodriguez expresses pride in representing his hometown club, Burnley, for another year due to the strong emotional connection.

Despite a disappointing Premier League season, Burnley keeps Rodriguez for his experience, leadership, and connection to the club.

Burnley have confirmed a contract extension for Huddersfield Town and Stoke City target Jay Rodriguez.

Rodriguez’s time with the Clarets was at risk of coming to an end, with his deal set to expire next month.

The forward was linked with a move to either Stoke or Huddersfield this summer in the event that he became a free agent.

However, the Lancashire outfit have confirmed that the striker has penned a new one-year deal to commit his future to Turf Moor until the summer of 2025.

Rodriguez returned to Burnley for a second stint with the club in 2019, and earned his 250th league appearance for the team in their final day fixture against Nottingham Forest earlier this month.

Jay Rodriguez - Burnley* league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2019-20 36 (20) 8 (1) 2020-21 31 (12) 1 (2) 2021-22 29 (13) 2 (2) 2022-23 28 (20) 10 (2) 2023-24 21 (7) 2 (1) *Second stint only

Jay Rodriguez opens up on Burnley contract extension

Rodriguez has opened up on his decision to sign a new deal with the Championship side following their relegation back to the second tier.

He has claimed that it was an obvious decision to make, expressing his delight at getting to represent his boyhood club for at least one more year.

“It’s a great feeling and a real privilege to represent Burnley, my hometown club,” said Rodriguez, via the Burnley official website.

“Being offered another year was a proud moment and there was no way I could say no.

“It was a no-brainer for myself, my family and my friends and there was nothing else in my mind apart from signing and playing for this club for as long as I can.

“Burnley is all I’ve known, being from the town.

“The football club is a massive part of the town and to be able to represent Burnley is always special so no matter what I do, it will always be a big part of my life.”

Rodriguez made 21 appearances in the Premier League in the last campaign, including seven starts, contributing two goals and one assist (all stats from Fbref).

Burnley’s disappointing Premier League campaign

Burnley earned promotion 12 months ago under Vincent Kompany, clinching the Championship title on the way.

However, the Clarets were unable to maintain their place in the first division beyond one year, coming 19th in the standings.

Burnley have confirmed that Kompany is set to depart the club following their relegation, with Bayern Munich appointing the Belgian.

A €12 (£10.2) million agreement has been struck between the two sides to allow the 38-year-old to join the German giants.

Rodriguez staying at Burnley makes sense

Rodriguez’s game time has been reduced in recent seasons, but he remains a valued member of the dressing room.

The forward has a lot of top flight experience and is a leadership figure that the younger players can look up to, which is great to have in the squad.

The 34-year-old is also respected by the supporters, and knows the club well having come through the ranks of the academy system, which is the kind of connection a team needs.

While he may not play regularly, it still makes sense to keep him around and the promotion campaign of 2022/23 proved that he still has a lot he can offer at this level.