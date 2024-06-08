Highlights Burnley's Trafford attracting big Premier League interest. Newcastle opens with £16m bid.

Expect pre-season changes at both clubs, with Trafford possibly following manager out.

Newcastle keen on Trafford, battling Liverpool, Chelsea, and Bayern for his signature.

Burnley's James Trafford has been the subject of a £16m bid from Newcastle United, according to reports.

The Clarets are enduring a fallout which is to be expected once relegated from the Premier League, as a number of high-profile names at Turf Moor have been linked with a move elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Newcastle endured an indifferent campaign themselves in the top flight, having eventually missed out on any European qualification following the conclusion of the season, by virtue of Manchester United's surprise 2-0 victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup Final two weeks ago.

Numerous changes are expected to be made at both clubs over the course of pre-season, none less than a new manager in East Lancashire following Vincent Kompany's departure to Bayern Munich, and Trafford could also be following the Belgian out of the exit door.

Newcastle United lodge initial bid for James Trafford

That's because, according to an exclusive report by the Daily Mail, the North East outfit have made their first move in an attempt to poach the former Manchester City shot-stopper.

The publication have revealed that United have lodged an initial bid, which is said to be in the region of £16m.

The report continues by stating that the two clubs have held discussions in recent days after Newcastle presented an initial package to the freshly-relegated and managerless side, who are hoping to drive a hard bargain in this ongoing transfer saga, with Burnley representatives hopeful of pushing the Geordies closer towards the £20m mark.

This comes just days after Newcastle's initial interest in the 21-year-old was mooted, with Eddie Howe switching attention to the former Bolton Wanderers loanee as a key target, after learning the valuation of other targets in the form of Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale and Valencia's Giorgi Mamardashvili, who are said to both be in the ballpark of £30m.

Related Ajax submit enquiry for Burnley player Wout Weghorst is attracting interest from his home nation, ahead of a potential move this summer.

Further interest in Burnley's England goalkeeper

This season has definitely been interesting as far as Trafford is concerned, having found it tough throughout his maiden season of regular football in the Premier League - conceding 62 goals in 28 appearances, before being dropped for Arijanet Muric in the latter stages of the campaign.

James Trafford's 2023/24 Premier League stats for Burnley Matches played 28 Goals conceded 62 Goals conceded per game 2.2 Goals conceded from inside the box 50 Goals conceded from outside the box 12 Saves made 106 Penalty saves 0/5 Average rating 6.99 Stats as per Sofascore.com

Regardless, Newcastle aren't the only side plotting a potential swoop for the man who has recently been involved in England's Euro 2024 provisional squad for friendlies against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Iceland, despite being cut from Gareth Southgate's final 26-man squad for the finals in Germany.

Liverpool and Chelsea are two other Premier League sides credited with interest for his signature, as well as Football Insider recently claiming that Kompany is looking to bring Trafford to the Allianz Arena as a priority signing, with Burnley standing firm with their £20m valuation.

James Trafford's potential career at Newcastle United

Of course, Clarets goalkeepers are no stranger to the Magpies, with Nick Pope still on the books at St James' Park.

Today's report by the Daily Mail states that Eddie Howe is a big admirer of the 17-time England youth international, who would provide stern competition for the 32-year-old.

Unsurprisingly, the former Bournemouth boss is looking to add further quality to his goalkeepers union, having recently released Loris Karius, whilst Martin Dubravka has been linked with a potential move to Saudi Arabia.

The acquisition of Trafford would no doubt be a smart signing for such a minimal fee in the grand scheme of things, especially factoring in his potential as well as the so-called 'English Tax'.

It would also highlight the club's ambition of building a team for the future, as the Saudi-backed club remain constant in their aims of consistently qualifying for European football.

However, Burnley will not want to lose him quietly, and therefore, Alan Pace and the hierarchy are understandably eking out every last penny before a potential departure can be confirmed.