Burnley have failed to see any tangible form of a return on their investment in Michael Obafemi from Swansea City in 2023, and it would now come as no surprise to see the forward sold on in the summer at a significant loss as he continues to disappoint on loan with Plymouth Argyle.

The Clarets saw a mass squad exodus take place last summer in the wake of relegation from the Premier League, with a number of big-name, big-earning players heading out of the exit door. The likes of Wilson Odobert, Dara O'Shea, Sander Berge, Anass Zaroury, Zeki Amdouni and Arijanet Muric all left Turf Moor, so the exit of Obafemi may have just slipped under the radar somewhat.

Obafemi left for his second loan spell away from Burnley, agreeing a season-long stay at Plymouth. But it hasn't gone to plan one bit, and he looks to represent a real blunder by the Clarets.

Michael Obafemi has been a transfer disappointment for Burnley FC

The Republic of Ireland international has struggled to ever get going at Burnley since making an initial loan switch to the side from Swansea City in January 2023, which they were then obligated to make permanent that summer for £3.5 million.

Obafemi scored twice from 12 appearances as Burnley lifted the Championship title but has barely had a sniff ever since. He featured on just two occasions in the Premier League before spending the second-half of last season on loan with Millwall.

The ex-Swansea star found the back of the net twice for the Lions and has not fared any better at Plymouth this time around. Obafemi has found a regular starting berth difficult to come by at Home Park despite the fact the Pilgrims find themselves placed 22nd in the Championship at this moment in time, which shows just how far he is from challenging for first-team contention back in Lancashire.

Obafemi has scored two goals from 21 league appearances, but just 10 of those have been starts.

Michael Obafemi's career stats by club via FotMob, as of February 26 Years Club Appearances Goals Assists 2018-2021 Southampton 39 5 4 2021-2023 Swansea City 52 15 4 2023- Burnley 16 2 1 2024 Millwall (loan) 14 2 0 2024-2025 Plymouth Argyle (loan) 23 2 0

It has been a disappointing few years for a player who once broke through with real promise at Southampton and finally appeared to be vindicating that potential in the second-tier with Swansea, but his career is now at an undeniable crossroads and his long-term Burnley future must surely hang in the balance.

Burnley FC will surely make a big loss on Michael Obafemi based on Plymouth Argyle evidence

Obafemi's inability to reignite his momentum and goalscoring spark this term means Burnley are poised to make a sizable loss on his services if they decide to offload him this summer, and a sale does feel a firm possibility.

The Irishman does not appear to have any real future with the club, regardless of the outcome of Burnley's promotion pursuit. The Clarets are currently third in the Championship, two points behind second-placed Sheffield United and seven shy of league leaders Leeds United.

If Scott Parker's side are to remain in the second-tier for next season, it's unlikely they will need to call upon Obafemi all that much given how he's struggled in loans with 'lesser sides' in Millwall and Plymouth. Of course, should Burnley gain promotion, Obafemi would only be expected to cut an even more peripheral figure.

A successful loan down south this term could have offered a much-needed springboard for him to revive his career with Burnley or, failing that, increase his market value for the Clarets to cash in.

Related “Not overly convinced” – Leeds United pecking order referenced as Burnley urged against player guarantees Burnley have been advised to not to give Jaidon Anthony a starting role in the Premier League should they secure promotion.

But neither of those look like happening now, and it looks increasingly likely they may need to accept defeat with the striker and offload him in a cut-price deal.

His stock is now significantly lower than it was when they acquired him from Swansea and any sale will surely represent a massive loss on the fee Burnley decided to shell out, which now feels like rather questionable business from Vincent Kompany at the time.