Graham Alexander, 52, is now the manager of Bradford City, however, during his playing days, he was one of the most consistent right-backs in the EFL.

After starting his career at Scunthorpe United, a club who he later went on to manage, Alexander began to make a name for himself as a defensive midfielder with an eye for goal - scoring 24 times for the Iron in 200 matches in all competitions.

Despite what had already been a lengthy stint in Yorkshire, the then 23-year-old made the switch to Luton Town, where he played another 181 games.

Nevertheless, it was in Lancashire where he is still most fondly remembered, first moving to the county in 1999 with Preston North End - a club that he spent the next eight years playing for.

Becoming a club legend at Deepdale

After joining Preston in March with the team second in Division Two (third tier), it seemed a formality that Alexander would be able to help in the push for promotion. However, a dramatic drop-off in form meant that the Lilywhites missed out on the automatic places, and had to settle for the play-offs - eventually losing to Gillingham in the semi-finals.

The next season, Preston were dominant, winning the title by seven points over Burnley, with Alexander scoring six times from right-back, including a brace in a 4-0 win over Cardiff City.

Graham Alexander Stats by Club (PlaymakerStats) Team Games Goals Preston North End 422 66 Scunthorpe United 200 24 Luton Town 181 17 Burnley 177 24

Alexander's goal involvement continued throughout the next few years at Deepdale, finding the back of the net 32 times in the following four seasons. His goals, as well as his defensive capabilities helped Preston push for the play-offs in their first season back in the second division, however, the club soon started to fall back into mid-table mediocrity.

Although the right-back and the rest of his team reached the play-offs once again in the 2004/05 campaign, a 3-1 aggregate loss to Leeds United looked like the beginning of the end of his Preston career, with the Lancashire-based side still not able to make that final jump into the Premier League.

In the summer of 2007, Alexander made the 21-mile journey to Turf Moor for £200,000 at the age of 35.

It seemed at this point in his career that the right-back was at the back-end of his playing days, but, after just two seasons, he was back in his true goal-scoring form, finding the back of the net nine times in the Championship in 2008/09, helping Burnley to a fifth-place finish.

The Clarets reached Wembley, failing to concede a goal in their three play-off matches, and reaching the Premier League for the first time in the club's history thanks to a Wade Elliott winner in the final against Sheffield United.

Alexander was Burnley's penalty taker, and over the course of his four seasons at Turf Moor, he converted 21 spot-kicks.

By the time he was playing in the top flight, he was 37 years old, but that did not stop him from being the 'King of Penalties', and in 33 matches, Alexander scored seven times, with four coming against Hull City over the course of the two fixtures.

Preston had allowed their club legend to leave as they believed that a younger option would suit them going forward, however, the former Scotland international proved that age is just a number.

Alexander eventually returned to the club that had given him his first taste of second-division football and scored in his final-ever appearance against Charlton Athletic in April 2012. However, supporters of the club may rue the fact that his best days came in the claret and blue of Burnley, who will always thank Preston for the transfer.