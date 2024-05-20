Highlights Burnley faces a decision on Scott Twine after his loan success in the Championship, with interest from other clubs likely.

Despite Twine's injury setbacks, his potential is clear.

Burnley should consider keeping Twine, as he has proven himself in the Championship and League One, and could be a key player in their upcoming campaign.

Burnley are preparing for a return to the Championship following their relegation from the top flight.

The Clarets endured a tough campaign in the Premier League, finishing on a disappointing 24 points under Vincent Kompany. Going into the season, there were fairly high expectations set on the club after such a dominant Championship-winning season, but it just was not to be for the Greater Manchester side as the Premier League proved to be incredibly tough once again.

Now, Burnley look ahead to next season as they look to repeat their dominance of last season in the second tier. The side finished on a whopping 101 points in the 2022/23 campaign, and Kompany deservedly earned a lot of plaudits. He now has some huge decisions to make this summer regarding potential fresh faces and his current squad, ahead of a huge season.

One player that will cause a big dilemma for Kompany and the club this summer, is Scott Twine. The 24-year-old has been out on loan all season, but will now return to Turf Moor for pre-season. Burnley are yet to see the best of Twine, but his talent is undeniable. The club must decide whether they utilise him next season or cash in now, while they are likely to have interest from elsewhere.

Scott Twine's 2023/24 campaign

As part of Burnley's Premier League preparations, Twine was sent out on loan back to the Championship in order to continue his development and get regular game time. The MKM Stadium was his destination as he linked up with Hull City and manager Liam Rosenior, who had high hopes for the season ahead.

Twine certainly earned regular football in the first half of the season with Hull, making 20 league starts, and was deployed in several attacking positions. In his 20 starts, he scored four goals and grabbed three assists, becoming a popular man at the MKM Stadium.

In January, Twine was recalled and sent back out on loan, this time to Ashton Gate, where he would play the second half of the season for Bristol City in the Championship. Unfortunately, he didn't have the best of starts and missed several weeks through injury, but his return for the final few weeks of the season saw him play a regular part in Liam Manning's starting eleven.

Twine managed just two goals during his time at Ashton Gate, but his performances at the closing stages of the season meant that Bristol City would like to keep him on a permanent basis. The 24-year-old signed off his spell with a spectacular free-kick, something that he has become known for throughout his young career.

Burnley should keep Twine despite interest

There is no doubt that Bristol City will attempt to sign Twine once again this summer, perhaps on a permanent basis. Liam Manning was a big fan of the 24-year-old, as seen in an interview last month.

“I’d love to work with him. I think he fits the club and profile of player we’ve got but there are so many challenges that go into it. For me, he’s been great; I think he’s got another level he can go to, I think he’s starting to show that and he fits what we’re trying to do,” he said.

Despite the likelihood of the Robins being interested this summer, Burnley should stand firm and think long and hard about their decision. It is clear for all to see that Twine is an incredible talent, when fit, and he has shown that through his dramatic rise through the Football League.

He started out at Swindon Town, where he enjoyed several non-league loan spells, as well as one with Newport County. He then made the move to MK Dons on a permanent deal, and it was there that he played his best football to date, with an astonishing 33 goal contributions in 40 League One games.

Scott Twine's senior career so far Club Years Swindon Town 2016-2021 Chippenham Town (Loan) 2017-2018 Waterford (Loan) 2019 Chippenham Town (Loan) 2020 Newport County (Loan) 2020-2021 MK Dons 2021-2022 Burnley 2022- Hull City (Loan) 2023-2024 Bristol City (Loan) 2024

Wherever he went, he was loved, and now he must prove himself to Vincent Kompany and the Burnley board. He has shown that he can score goals in the Championship, with both Hull City and Bristol City. He even scored three for Burnley in their last Championship campaign.

Twine is full of promise and Burnley would be making a decision they could regret down the line if they were to sell him this summer. They should watch him closely in pre-season and decide for themselves, but with a regular run of games, there is little doubt that he can become a key cog for the Clarets next season as they aim to make an immediate return to the Premier League.