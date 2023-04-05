Wout Weghorst was the unexpected centre of a huge January transfer saga.

The Dutch striker had gone out on loan to Besiktas in the summer and his only big moment of note all season had come in the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

Does Weghorst have a future at Manchester United?

But the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United saw Erik ten Hag desperately dip into the market to find a replacement for the fired Portuguese.

An agreement was reached between the Red Devils, Burnley and Besiktas to terminate his loan in Turkey in order to facilitate his loan move to Old Trafford for the remainder of the season.

Since joining United, the striker has seen him bag just two goals in all competitions in Ten Hag’s side.

The 30-year-old is yet to score in the Premier League having started the last nine games in a row for the club.

Weghorst hasn’t been a total disaster despite his poor scoring record, and has proven a total upgrade on Ronaldo in terms of his contributions off the ball.

But his performances have also made clear just how clearly below the required standard the striker is for competing at this level.

It is unlikely that the Dutchman will make a return to United for next season as each passing game makes clear that he is not what Ten Hag needs to transform his attack.

Will Vincent Kompany have a use for Weghorst at Burnley?

That leaves Burnley with a predicament to solve in the summer regarding the future of their player.

An option to buy clause had been agreed with Besiktas last year when the loan deal was struck.

However, that loan being terminated has caused that clause to also disappear which may now prove to be costly for Burnley.

It is highly unlikely that Weghorst will make his way into Kompany’s plans, and his performances for United indicate why.

The striker is not to the standard required at Burnley and the club should look to make a sale.

While his link-up play and movement off the ball is solid, his record in front of goal is not something Burnley can afford in their attempts to solidify themselves back in the Premier League.

A sale must be sanctioned this summer in order to get his wages off the books and to generate funds through departures.

The risk to agree to this United deal may mean Burnley won’t quite earn the €10 million that had reportedly been agreed with Besiktas, but a sizable fee could still be commanded for a player that is evidently surplus to requirements at Turf Moor.