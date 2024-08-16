Highlights James Trafford struggled in his first season as Burnley's first-choice goalkeeper, conceding many goals and underperforming.

The young goalkeeper faced defensive lapses and high shot volumes, which ultimately hurt the team's performance.

Burnley has backup options in Etienne Green and Vaclav Hladky, making a potential departure of Trafford a manageable situation for the club.

Burnley have been extremely active in the transfer window over the last two years, particularly in the goalkeeping department, and the arrival of two new shot-stoppers this summer puts pressure on their current number one.

Having spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Bolton Wanderers, the Clarets made a move for young Manchester City sensation James Trafford last summer in a £19 million deal with add-ons after Burnley won promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

However, the then 20-year-old's first campaign in the top flight as a first-choice goalkeeper did not live up to expectations, with his team winning just once in their opening 13 matches, failing to keep a clean sheet, leaving them bottom of the table.

Trafford failed to see out the season, being dropped by manager Vincent Kompany with 10 games to go. Arijanet Muric took his place, but Burnley left themselves with too much to do and were relegated from the division, finishing 19th.

The former Accrington Stanley loanee has been linked with a move away from Turf Moor this summer, but at such a young age, Scott Parker must demand a fee that either matches or exceeds the £19 million paid for him.

Trafford has failed to live up to expectations

The 21-year-old arrived in BB10 with the anticipation that he could be a game-changer for the Clarets after an impressive season at Bolton.

However, Burnley started 2023/24 with huge defensive lapses that caused them to face a high number of shots, which ultimately proved costly for the team.

Trafford conceded 62 goals in just 28 games, saving only 63.1% of the shots that were fired at him, averaging at 3.79 saves per 90, as per FotMob.

James Trafford 2023/24 Premier League Stats (FotMob) Appearances 28 Goals Conceded 62 Clean Sheets 2 Saves 106 Save Percentage 63.1% Goals Prevented -7.47

With the Carlisle-born keeper being so young, it can be said that the pressures of playing Premier League football after loan moves to League One may have been too high, and this was seen with the lack of organisation at the back with Trafford in goal.

However, despite spending big in both transfer windows, Burnley were ill-prepared for the new season, and a lot was expected of Trafford to try and help the team stay afloat.

Burnley have readymade replacements

Parker has already made fantastic decisions if Trafford is to leave the club this summer, having brought in Etienne Green and Václav Hladký as backups to the England U21 international.

Green plied his trade in the French first and second divisions with AS Saint-Étienne before making the switch back to his home country on a three-year deal ahead of the new campaign.

Hladký, on the other hand, has key experience in the Championship, having played every minute of Ipswich Town's promotion season in 2023/24, and joined the Clarets after his contract expired at Portman Road, while Muric has moved the other way.

With the transfer window closing on August 30, a move for Trafford now will be a late one, but Burnley have very capable replacements already in the squad and will be able to save money for January.

Nevertheless, with Parker starting Trafford in the first game of the new Championship season, it looks likely that the number one will stay at Turf Moor unless an offer close to Burnley's £30 million valuation comes in.