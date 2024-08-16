Burnley boss Scott Parker has the job of deciding who needs to be offloaded in the coming weeks.

Wilson Odobert has left to secure a switch to Tottenham Hotspur, which should help to balance the books, but it's clear that the Clarets need to reduce the number of players in their squad between now and the end of the summer window.

With Vaclav Hladky and Etienne Green both coming in this window, it may be wise to offload James Trafford and allow a young keeper to step up as a third-choice option.

Players also need to be offloaded at centre-back.

Dara O'Shea, Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Maxime Esteve, Hannes Delcroix, CJ Egan-Riley and Luke McNally can all play there - and it looks as though O'Shea could potentially be on his way out of Turf Moor.

Even if O'Shea does seal an exit though, more departures in that area will be required between now and the end of the summer window.

Their wing department may also need to be looked at, even with Odobert recently leaving and Darko Churlinov and Dara Costelloe recently securing loan exits.

Manuel Benson, Luca Koleosho, Nathan Redmond, Mike Tresor and Anass Zaroury are at Parker's disposal - and all of these players will want to start regularly at Turf Moor this season.

However, Parker can't guarantee them all game time, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see someone like Benson leave, with the Angola international attracting interest and failing to appear from the bench against Luton Town on Monday.

Burnley should let Michael Obafemi secure exit

The Clarets also need to look at their forward department in the coming days and weeks.

With Jay Rodriguez putting pen to paper on a new deal in the summer and Andreas Hountondji moving from Caen, the Lancashire side currently have a decent number of forward options.

Lyle Foster, Wout Weghorst and Michael Obafemi can also play up front - but Parker may only play one up top for the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign.

Weghorst, who has been out on loan on numerous occasions in recent years and sees his contract expire next summer, is a strong candidate to leave before the window closes.

It seems unlikely that Foster and Rodriguez will depart though, and with Hountondji only just coming in, Obafemi may be the other player who moves on.

Michael Mellon may have secured a loan exit, which could potentially keep Obafemi at Turf Moor if Weghorst leaves, but the former Millwall loanee probably won't play much this term.

Considering he's likely to be on a decent wage, and with some of their midfielders and wide players able to contribute in the final third, it makes sense for Parker to sanction an exit for the Irishman.

The player is unlikely to be happy if he isn't playing much anyway and that isn't ideal for Parker, so all parties should be working to try and secure a departure for Obafemi.

Michael Obafemi could kickstart his career with Burnley exit

Obafemi has endured a fairly mixed career.

However, he was a real asset for Swansea City during the 2021/22 season and proved his worth under Russell Martin, so it wouldn't be a surprise if another Championship team comes in for him this summer.

The striker wasn't able to make the most of his loan spell at Millwall last term and that could limit interest in him, but the Irishman must try his best to secure a move this summer, whether it's a loan exit or a permanent move.

Michael Obafemi's record (since move to Swansea City) Season Club Appearances Goals Assists 2021/22 Swansea City 33 12 3 2022/23 Swansea City 19 3 1 2022/23 Burnley 14 2 1 2023/24 Burnley 2 0 0 2023/24 Millwall 14 2 0 2024/25 Burnley 0 0 0 (Correct as of August 16th, 2024) [All competitions]

At 24, the player is only in the early stages of his career but he needs game time if he wants to fulfil his potential and be an asset for both club and country.

Obafemi's career may have stalled slightly, but a move this summer could change everything, and it will be interesting to see whether he manages to secure a move that suits him.

A move to a club lower down in the English second tier could allow him to play regularly and prove once again that he can cut it at this level.

If he can do that, he can push on from that foundation.