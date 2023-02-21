Burnley must be rubbing their hands together after latest Chelsea transfer development: Opinion

Burnley are absolutely flying in the Championship this season.

Having hired Vincent Kompany following their relegation from the Premier League last summer, the Clarets have been the stand out side in the division so far, and as such, are on the cusp of an immediate return to the top flight.

Indeed, they top the league standings at present, with a hefty 15 point gap between themselves and third-placed Middlesbrough.

For what it’s worth, they look strong favourites for the title, too, given they lead Sheffield United in second by 11 points.

A key part of their success was their recruitment last summer, which involved bringing in Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen for the season on loan.

Following a temporary spell at Coventry last season, the Dutchman has once again impressed in 2022/23, registering nine direct goal contributions in 27 league appearances from full-back so far.

Indeed, there have even been suggestions that the Clarets will look to pursue a permanent deal for the 20-year-old this summer, with Premier League football looking increasingly likely to be on offer.

If that is the case, Burnley must be rubbing their hands together today following reports that have surfaced regarding transfer developments at Chelsea and the Premier League side’s summer plans.

As per The Express, the Blues are planning a fire sale this summer, with owner Todd Boehly said to have already begun plans to raise funds this summer by offloading a number of unwanted members of the Chelsea squad.

Indeed, that report states that the club will be looking to somewhat balance the books this summer after spending a record £323 million during the January transfer window.

To further back this up, the Evening Standard have reported today that Chelsea have agreed a fee with Hull City over Xavier Simons, pending a final agreement to be completed this week, showing that the Blues plans may already be in motion.

This development is obviously brilliant for Burnley if indeed the Clarets are going to be seeking a permanent move for Ian Maatsen.

Whilst they may have struggled to prize away a young talent with huge potential like the Dutchman in an ordinary summer, the fact that Chelsea are looking to recoup some cash plays into the Championship’s sides hands wonderfully.

Indeed, it could also mean that they can secure his permanent switch for a smaller fee than they otherwise would have had to pay, too.

Perhaps your only concern from a Burnley perspective is that if indeed Maatsen is ‘for sale’ this summer, other clubs in England and Europe could also consider a swoop.

Even in that scenario, though, having been at Turf Moor on loan, you’d have to think Burnley would still have a great chance of landing his signature.