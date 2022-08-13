Burnley move for striker linked with Premier League

Burnley have submitted an offer for SK Dnipro-1 striker Artem Dovbyk according to Ukrainian outlet Zorya Londonsk.

This comes after Nottingham forest reportedly held talks over a £10m move for Dovbyk with Zorya Londonsk – the No. 1 source for Ukrainian football – now reporting that Vincent Kompany has made a move for the forward.

Zorya Londonsk also report that they face competition from several Serie A clubs including Salernitana, Torino, and Bologna, while there is also thought to be interest from an unnamed Bundesliga side, meaning there’s plenty of interest in the 25-year-old Ukrainian forward.

The highest offer from Italy is said to be in the region of €6m (£5m) and Burnley’s offer, while not disclosed, is thought to be higher than that.

DOVBYK OPTIONS DILEMMA 🤔🇺🇦@iburbas reveals that a number of top 5 🇪🇺 league clubs remain interested in the Dnipro-1 & 🇺🇦 CF Artem Dovbyk Unnamed Bundesliga side 🇩🇪

Salernitana, Torino & Bologna* 🇮🇹

Burnley** 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 * All 3 🇮🇹 clubs offer €6M max

**Burnley offer more than 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/S0pEdkT7i3 — Zorya Londonsk (@ZoryaLondonsk) August 11, 2022

Dovbyk scored 14 goals in 18 games for SK Dnipro last season, while also laying on five assists for his teams meaning interest from elsewhere was likely to be inevitable.

That coupled with Kompany being in need of a striker after Matej Vydra announced that he was leaving the club, leaving them with just Jay Rodriquez and Ashley Barnes his only two options, he’ll need to get one over the line as soon as possible.

They’ve also struggled to convert chances, with the Clarets snatching at half chances in their 1-1 draw with Luton last week and failing to find the net against Watford, meaning a striker is certainly the priority for the Lancashire club.

The Verdict

Burnley face competition for Dovbyk so it will certainly be a difficult move to make happen for Kompany, especially if there’s interest from top flight clubs.

That being said, a move could be done if Burnley move quick but if it’s transfer that drags out, it could harm the Clarets chances of moving onto other targets as the window draws to a close.

Burnley have recruited well this summer so it will be a surprise if this move doesn’t happen.