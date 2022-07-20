Burnley move closer to Coventry City transfer agreement

Burnley are in advanced talks with Coventry City over the signing of Callum O’Hare, according to Football Insider.

Vincent Kompany is keen to add the midfielder to his ranks as he looks to build a side capable of competing at the top of the Championship.

The Clarets have already had a couple of bids rejected for the 24-year old this summer.

But Burnley remain in talks with the Sky Blues and are confident that an agreement can be struck between the two clubs.

Kompany has already added Josh Cullen and Samuel Bastien to the team’s ranks in midfield.

However, the Belgian is looking for further creativity which he believes the Coventry player can provide.

It was previously reported that the club had placed a £5 million price tag on the midfielder, who signed a two-year deal with the club last January.

It has been a big summer of upheaval at Turf Moor, with seven arrivals already joining Burnley this transfer window.

Luke McNally, Scott Twine, CJ Egan-Reilly, Ian Maatsen and Taylor Harwood-Bellis have also joined the club.

Meanwhile, key players from the last few seasons such as Ben Mee, James Tarkowski and Nick Pope have all departed, with Nathan Collins also securing a move to Wolves.

The Verdict

Burnley appear confident of agreeing a deal with Coventry for O’Hare, which would be a promising signing for Kompany’s side.

The midfielder was a key player for Mark Robins’ side last season, so losing him would be a big blow to their chances of being competitive over the next year.

However, this is Coventry’s model at work, and is best for the club in the long-term.

Burnley are building an exciting side this summer and O’Hare could be the final piece that really cements the team as one of the best in the division.