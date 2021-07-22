Burnley move ahead of Sunderland and Stoke City in chase to sign centre-back

Recently departed Rangers centre-back Harris O’Connor has joined Burnley for a trial period ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, as per a report by the Daily Record.

The Daily Record reported in a previous article that the teenage defender has emerged as a target at both Sunderland and Stoke, as well as Premier League outfit Watford since leaving the Ibrox this summer.

But, it is The Clarets who are seemingly one step ahead of the competition thus far, as he joins the club on trial.

O’Connor left the Scottish giants without playing a first-team match, spending last season on loan with Brechin City who were eventually relegated to the Highland League.

The defender made 12 appearances for Brechin during his loan spell, but he is now edging closer to a move to the English game.

The report states that it is expected that O’Connor would initially join up with the club’s U23 squad, with the 19-year-old featuring for the side in a recent friendly.

The verdict

It seems that several Premier League clubs are on a mission to strengthen their U23 squads, and that is an excellent thing to do.

Whilst the majority of Premier League clubs are unable to compete with the traditional top six from a financial perspective, producing talent from a club’s youth set up paves a way for these clubs to strengthen.

If he is to join Burnley, the expectation is that first-team football will still be miles away after his signature. However, he will be within a Premier League club’s set up and will reap the rewards of the opportunities that will come with it.

At Sunderland, there could be more potential for the young defender to gain first-team opportunities.

20 questions about some of Sunderland’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 19 How many times have the club won the top division of English football? 5 6 7 8