Burnley move ahead of Celtic in pursuit of Manchester City transfer agreement

Burnley have emerged as favourites to sign Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis according to reports.

Sun journalist Alan Nixon has claimed that Burnley are now the ‘red hot favourites’ to sign Harwood-Bellis on loan ahead of Celtic as they look to bolster their squad for a promotion push from the Championship.

Whether the potential appointment City legend Vincent Kompany has influenced this deal or not, Burnley seem the likely destination for the England Under 21 international.

Harwood-Bellis played under Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht last season is the Belgian is keen to be reunited with the talented youngster once his appointment at Turf Moor is confirmed.

The defender made 21 Championship appearances this season for the Stoke after playing 16 Jupiler Pro League games under Kompany in Belgium.

The 20-year-old looks unlikely to be part of first-team plans at the Etihad Stadium next season under Pep Guardiola, with Burnley the first in line should Kompany succeed in getting the job at Burnley.

This will be Harwood-Bellis’ fourth loan spell away from the Etihad, having enjoyed temporary moves at Blackburn, Anderlecht and Stoke.

The Verdict

Burnley need reinforcements for next season after James Tarkowski and Ben Mee both departed the club on free transfers.

They do have Nathan Collins, and with the addition of Harwood-Bellis, it would be the start of a new era at Turf Moor.

That being said, it’s a huge task for any manager as the squad will need a complete rebuild, as well it being essential to bring in another experienced centre back.