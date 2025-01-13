Burnley have been one of the Championship's pace setters with over half the season gone, and sit second in the table following a remarkable 13-game unbeaten run in the league, which has included eight victories.

The Clarets boast by far the strongest defence in the second tier, and have conceded just nine goals in 26 Championship outings, while the next best backline belongs to Sheffield United, who have conceded 17 in the same number of fixtures.

However, having scored 31 goals, the Clarets do not have the same sort of attacking prowess as free-scoring automatic promotion rivals such as Leeds United, who have notched 48 goals, or even Sunderland, who have found the target on 39 occasions.

Perhaps, then, Scott Parker's men would be more dangerous going forward, if the Lancashire club had managed to sign Plymouth Argyle talisman Morgan Whittaker last summer, when they bid for his services.

Burnley's fresh interest in Whittaker is no surprise after FA Cup heroics

Last season, the former Swansea City man produced a stunning return of 19 goals and eight assists as an ever present member of Argyle's Championship squad.

His impressive contributions inspired the Devon club to second tier survival last term, as his attacking threat remained a constant positive for an otherwise struggling side who were overseen by three different managers over the course of just one campaign.

In fact, Whittaker was the third top scorer in the Championship last campaign, as only former Blackburn Rovers man Sammie Szmodics and Southampton hotshot Adam Armstrong scored more.

Both of that duo are now playing in the Premier League for Ipswich Town and the aforementioned Saints respectively, which shows the sort of company the Argyle ace was in last season, despite his club's lowly position.

The Devon side are struggling once more this term, though, while Whittaker has managed just three goals and one assist in 18 league appearances this time around.

However, the 24-year-old showed the sort of top drawer quality he possesses when he scored a screamer against Premier League Brentford on Saturday, as Argyle picked up a historic win in the FA Cup third round.

Amid the January transfer window, Whittaker produced a timely reminder of the attacking prowess he boasts, so it is no surprise that the Clarets have once again expressed their interest in the creative ace's services.

Whittaker would be a top acquisition for the Clarets

Following the attacking midfielder's FA Cup wonder goal, the Clarets have submitted a bid for his services, but are yet to meet Argyle's valuation, according to the Plymouth Herald.

But if Parker and co do manage to land their long-term target this month, he would be a quality signing, who would surely bolster the Lancashire side's attack as they look to achieve the feat of an immediate Premier League return.

Whittaker produced a return of 27 goal contributions in the Championship last term, despite the fact that the Pilgrims avoided relegation by just a single point.

Morgan Whittaker 2023/24 Championship stats Appearances 46 Starts 46 Pass accuracy % 74.2 Chances created 64 Expected assists (xA) 6.11 Assists 8 Shots 167 Shots on target 64 Expected goals (xG) 11.0 Goals 19

It is evident that he could be even better for a side battling at the right end of the second tier table, while a move to Turf Moor, where he would be surrounded by higher quality players, could help the ex-England youth international establish his form of old.

With a lack of goals from conventional attacking players, the Clarets have been reliant on the contributions of Josh Brownhill, who has hit a remarkable return of nine goals from midfield so far, and already more than he has ever managed in a season before.

But Parker's next best performing scorer is frontman Zian Flemming, who has scored just four goals in 17 Championship appearances this term, with two arriving in his last four league games.

Whittaker's clinical exploits, which he displayed in abundance for Argyle last term, could help bolster the Clarets frontline, as they look to achieve promotion back to the Premier League.

He would be an ideal option to slot into the attacking midfield spot behind Flemming, thus providing the former Millwall man with goalscoring opportunities.

The Argyle man could also bolster Parker's wide options, and would be an upgrade on Luca Koleosho, who has scored just three goals in 39 Clarets outings across all competitions since joining in 2023.

Ultimately, it is no surprise that the Clarets are once again eyeing their move for Whittaker, as his FA Cup strike showed yet more proof of what he is capable of.